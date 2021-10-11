US Travel Chaos Blamed on Biden's 'No Jab, No Job' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTTFILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured in front of United Airlines planes, including Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston
Critics of the Biden administration have warned that his order that all federal employees and staff at businesses with more than 100 employees must be vaccinated would lead to mass sackings and staff shortages, including in vital healthcare services.
Some Twitter users scoffed at Southwest's weather excuse.
This was yesterday’s weather radar yet Southwest Airlines is trying to blame their flight cancellations on weather and the media is just going to accept that? pic.twitter.com/KU70oNE9DU— Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) October 10, 2021
Ferry Sorry
Meanwhile, the travel mayhem spread to the far north-west, with The Seattle Times reporting Washington State Ferries cancelling around 140 ferries due to staff shortages.
Even Biden's beloved Amtrak, which he claimed to have travelled 1.5 million miles on in his lifetime, reported cancellations due to "unforeseen crew issues".
Trains 465 and 416 departing on 10/10 are canceled due to unforeseen crew issues. Alternate transportation will be provided.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 10, 2021
Liberal commentator Bill Palmer accused the Southwest pilots of staging a wildcat strike against the vaccine mandate, dubbing them "domestic terrorists".
Unvaccinated airline employees are now on de facto strike in protest of vaccine mandates. They’re a threat to national security. President Biden should send a message and fire them.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 10, 2021
This attempt by unvaccinated Southwest airline employees at crippling U.S. air travel is the latest reminder that it’s a very short distance from anti-vaxxer to domestic terrorist.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 10, 2021
Biden's no jab, no job policy has also raised fears of an acute staff shortage in the health and care sector, as unvaccinated nurses are told to stay at home.