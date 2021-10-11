Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/us-travel-chaos-blamed-on-bidens-no-jab-no-job-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-1089830026.html
US Travel Chaos Blamed on Biden's 'No Jab, No Job' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
US Travel Chaos Blamed on Biden's 'No Jab, No Job' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Critics of the Biden administration have warned that his order that all federal employees and staff at businesses with more than 100 employees must be... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T12:03+0000
2021-10-11T12:03+0000
joe biden
us
southwest airlines
dallas
texas
ted cruz
vaccination
vaccine
mandate
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089829338_0:43:3072:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_907a2722794251096abdf0783687825c.jpg
Some Twitter users scoffed at Southwest's weather excuse.Ferry SorryMeanwhile, the travel mayhem spread to the far north-west, with The Seattle Times reporting Washington State Ferries cancelling around 140 ferries due to staff shortages.Even Biden's beloved Amtrak, which he claimed to have travelled 1.5 million miles on in his lifetime, reported cancellations due to "unforeseen crew issues".Liberal commentator Bill Palmer accused the Southwest pilots of staging a wildcat strike against the vaccine mandate, dubbing them "domestic terrorists".Biden's no jab, no job policy has also raised fears of an acute staff shortage in the health and care sector, as unvaccinated nurses are told to stay at home.
https://sputniknews.com/20210929/united-airlines-to-layoff-593-employees-for-not-getting-vaccinated-1089501577.html
us
dallas
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089829338_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea30f1c041c8b00957d40df88726ea78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, southwest airlines, dallas, texas, ted cruz, vaccination, vaccine, mandate, coronavirus, covid-19

US Travel Chaos Blamed on Biden's 'No Jab, No Job' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

12:03 GMT 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTTFILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured in front of United Airlines planes, including Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston
FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured in front of United Airlines planes, including Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Critics of the Biden administration have warned that his order that all federal employees and staff at businesses with more than 100 employees must be vaccinated would lead to mass sackings and staff shortages, including in vital healthcare services.
Some Twitter users scoffed at Southwest's weather excuse.
A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
United Airlines to Layoff 593 Employees for Not Getting Vaccinated
29 September, 01:18 GMT

Ferry Sorry

Meanwhile, the travel mayhem spread to the far north-west, with The Seattle Times reporting Washington State Ferries cancelling around 140 ferries due to staff shortages.
Even Biden's beloved Amtrak, which he claimed to have travelled 1.5 million miles on in his lifetime, reported cancellations due to "unforeseen crew issues".
Liberal commentator Bill Palmer accused the Southwest pilots of staging a wildcat strike against the vaccine mandate, dubbing them "domestic terrorists".
Biden's no jab, no job policy has also raised fears of an acute staff shortage in the health and care sector, as unvaccinated nurses are told to stay at home.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:21 GMTHit Netflix Show Squid Game Inspires Peak Interest in Korean Language
12:11 GMTIran's Top General Decries Deadly Attack on Shia Mosque in Northern Afghanistan
12:10 GMTAfter Completing Deontay Wilder Trilogy, What Does 'Big Dog' Tyson Fury Have to Do to Become GOAT?
12:07 GMTIndia Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan
12:03 GMTUS Travel Chaos Blamed on Biden's 'No Jab, No Job' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
12:03 GMTAstraZeneca's Antibody Cocktail Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19, Death, Developer Says
11:50 GMTNew Zealand Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Health Workers and Teachers
11:38 GMT34-Year-Old Admits to Manslaughter of British Millionaire Hotelier Sir Richard Sutton
11:36 GMTIndian Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Modi Government Over Privatisation, Hike in Fuel Prices
11:13 GMTBJP State Minister Yashpal Arya Joins Congress in Uttarakhand Ahead of State Polls
11:09 GMTAustrian FM Schallenberg Sworn in as Chancellor After Kurz Resigns Amid Corruption Probe
11:05 GMT2,000 British Police Officers Accused of Sexual Violence, Rape - Report
11:03 GMT'Already a Done Deal': Ex-Pentagon Chief Software Officer Says US Yielding to China in AI Battle
10:40 GMTUK Steel Warns of Imminent Crisis Due to 'Extraordinary' Electricity Prices
10:30 GMTASOS CEO Resigns as Retail Giant Warns Profits Will Plummet Next Year
10:04 GMTEcuador's Parliament Opens Probe Into Pandora Papers Implicating President
10:03 GMTKremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
10:01 GMTNobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens
09:59 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces 2021 Nobel Economics Prize Laureate
09:55 GMTAluminium Tops $3,000 Per Tonne for First Time Since 2008