US Travel Chaos Blamed on Biden's 'No Jab, No Job' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Critics of the Biden administration have warned that his order that all federal employees and staff at businesses with more than 100 employees must be...

Some Twitter users scoffed at Southwest's weather excuse.Ferry SorryMeanwhile, the travel mayhem spread to the far north-west, with The Seattle Times reporting Washington State Ferries cancelling around 140 ferries due to staff shortages.Even Biden's beloved Amtrak, which he claimed to have travelled 1.5 million miles on in his lifetime, reported cancellations due to "unforeseen crew issues".Liberal commentator Bill Palmer accused the Southwest pilots of staging a wildcat strike against the vaccine mandate, dubbing them "domestic terrorists".Biden's no jab, no job policy has also raised fears of an acute staff shortage in the health and care sector, as unvaccinated nurses are told to stay at home.

