UK Steel Industry Begs Government for Extra Energy Subsidies to Save Jobs

The UK's steel industry has gone cap-in-hand to the government for a rise in its energy subsidies amid a Europe-wide price surge.Industry body UK Steel urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to "bang ministerial heads together," claiming "We don't have that luxury of time" to save jobs.Executive director Gareth Stace told Sky News the sector needed a temporary increase to "shield" it and its 31,000 remaining employees Prices on the gas futures market have more than doubled in recent weeks amid speculation over demand following last year's exceptionally cold winter and recent moves to less-dependable renewables.Ailing Liberty Steel announced on Sunday it was investing £50 million to restart production at its Rotherham plant.Also on Sunday, Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stressed that industry was already benefitting from a government energy subsidy — but added that his department was working with the Treasury on new measures.An unnamed Treasury official later denied to Sky that assertion, saying: “This is not the first time the BEIS Secretary has made things up in interviews". But the source was contradicted on Monday by Downing Street and a junior minister."These unnamed sources stories come out from time to time," Securities Minister Damian Hinds said. "The fact is government departments, government ministers, talk to each other the whole time … [this] is something that the Business Secretary, and of course the Energy Secretary, is going to be totally focused on".

