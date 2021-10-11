Registration was successful!
UK Business Secretary Didn't Lie About Treasury Talks to Back Energy Crisis-Hit Firms, Minister Says
UK Business Secretary Didn't Lie About Treasury Talks to Back Energy Crisis-Hit Firms, Minister Says
Last week, many British businesses voiced concern over a record-high surge in energy prices, which they warned could ride roughshod over production and add to... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
UK Home Office Minister Damian Hinds has made it clear there is no split between government departments over support for companies tackling soaring energy prices as he tried to defend Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng over his recent remarks on the matter.In a Sunday interview with Sky News, Kwarteng insisted he was in talks with Chancellor Rishi Sunak's team on possible further support for businesses facing higher bills. This was followed by an unnamed Treasury source telling Sky News they are "not involved in any talks" and that it wasn't the first time Kwarteng "has made things up in interviews".When asked whether it meant Kwarteng was lying, Hinds said, "of course not", adding that "these unnamed sources stories come out from time to time".The minister spoke after Gareth Stace, the director general of UK Steel, told reporters about British companies' desire to get government bailouts to shore up the sector and have parity with trading conditions experienced by EU competitors.Industry group Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck, for her part, warned that more "fragile" intermediary household supply companies could go bankrupt over the winter, claiming that would mean price hikes for consumers.The remarks came amid an ongoing energy crisis in the UK, with many British companies expressing alarm over an increase in energy prices and warning they may significantly damage production. Some firms even accused the UK Business Department of being unaware of the extent of the crisis.This unfolds against the backdrop of the situation surrounding the prices of gas futures in Europe, which soared to a record of $1,900 per 1,000 cubic metres last week, before plummeting by $740 and temporarily stabilising at about $1,198.
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/europes-energy-crisis-self-made-linde-engineering-ceo-says-1089752684.html
13:15 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 11.10.2021)
A heart-shaped balloon is seen during sunset in front of the skyline of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, October 10, 2021.
Last week, many British businesses voiced concern over a record-high surge in energy prices, which they warned could ride roughshod over production and add to a energy crisis.
