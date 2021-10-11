https://sputniknews.com/20211011/texas-governor-bans-all-vaccine-mandates-by-any-entity-1089847791.html

Texas Governor Bans All Vaccine Mandates in the State by Any Entity

Texas Governor Bans All Vaccine Mandates in the State by Any Entity

Abbott has been one of the most strident opponents of compulsory COVID-19 regulations, arguing, along with another Republican governor of Florida Ron DeSantis... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T23:30+0000

2021-10-11T23:30+0000

2021-10-12T00:13+0000

us

texas

executive order

gregg abbott

vaccines

covid-19

joe biden

republicans

mask mandate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101835/86/1018358695_0:134:1986:1251_1920x0_80_0_0_aaca0ce85ac7ab9811c8ee469460e743.jpg

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has issued an executive order prohibiting all vaccine mandates by any entity.Abbott, while expressing confidence in the efficacy of the vaccines against COVID-19, nonetheless insisted Americans should be free in deciding whether to get a jab or not.Abbott requested the House and the State Senate to formalize his initiative in the form of legislation, after which the executive order could be canceled.Amid rising cases triggered by the Delta variant of COVID-19, believed to be more contagious, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that includes vax mandates for businesses with more than 100 employees and federal government officials as part of his plan to curb the virus. It also calls on state governors to mandate jabs for school teachers.Those who won’t abide by the rules, may face consequences, up to removal or termination of work.Several Republican governors have challenged vaccine mandates, with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster calling the measure “unconstitutional“. Abbott has slammed Biden for his “assault on private businesses“, calling it nothing more but a “power grab.“The Texas governor has also opposed federal abortion policies, barring terminations after 6 weeks of pregnancy in his state. He has vowed to protect Texas from “federal overreach.“

https://sputniknews.com/20211011/us-travel-chaos-blamed-on-bidens-no-jab-no-job-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-1089830026.html

Thomas Turk GOOD.. no mandates but still lying through his teeth.. ''The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, & our best defense against the virus'', SAFE & EFFECTIVE? Who told him that? ''Brighteon. BREAKING: Attorney Thomas Renz reveals DoD data proving covid vaccines WORSEN infections and hospitalizations''.

1

us

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

us, texas, executive order, gregg abbott, vaccines, covid-19, joe biden, republicans, mask mandate