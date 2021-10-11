https://sputniknews.com/20211011/texas-governor-bans-all-vaccine-mandates-by-any-entity-1089847791.html
Texas Governor Bans All Vaccine Mandates in the State by Any Entity
Texas Governor Bans All Vaccine Mandates in the State by Any Entity
Abbott has been one of the most strident opponents of compulsory COVID-19 regulations, arguing, along with another Republican governor of Florida Ron DeSantis... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has issued an executive order prohibiting all vaccine mandates by any entity.Abbott, while expressing confidence in the efficacy of the vaccines against COVID-19, nonetheless insisted Americans should be free in deciding whether to get a jab or not.Abbott requested the House and the State Senate to formalize his initiative in the form of legislation, after which the executive order could be canceled.Amid rising cases triggered by the Delta variant of COVID-19, believed to be more contagious, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that includes vax mandates for businesses with more than 100 employees and federal government officials as part of his plan to curb the virus. It also calls on state governors to mandate jabs for school teachers.Those who won’t abide by the rules, may face consequences, up to removal or termination of work.Several Republican governors have challenged vaccine mandates, with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster calling the measure “unconstitutional“. Abbott has slammed Biden for his “assault on private businesses“, calling it nothing more but a “power grab.“The Texas governor has also opposed federal abortion policies, barring terminations after 6 weeks of pregnancy in his state. He has vowed to protect Texas from “federal overreach.“
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/us-travel-chaos-blamed-on-bidens-no-jab-no-job-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-1089830026.html
Thomas Turk
GOOD.. no mandates but still lying through his teeth.. ''The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, & our best defense against the virus'', SAFE & EFFECTIVE? Who told him that? ''Brighteon. BREAKING: Attorney Thomas Renz reveals DoD data proving covid vaccines WORSEN infections and hospitalizations''.
1
Texas Governor Bans All Vaccine Mandates in the State by Any Entity
23:30 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 00:13 GMT 12.10.2021)
Abbott has been one of the most strident opponents of compulsory COVID-19 regulations, arguing, along with another Republican governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, against mask mandates in the US.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has issued an executive order prohibiting all vaccine mandates by any entity.
Abbott, while expressing confidence in the efficacy of the vaccines against COVID-19, nonetheless insisted Americans should be free in deciding whether to get a jab or not.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, & our best defense against the virus, but should always remain voluntary & never forced,“ the governor tweeted.
Abbott requested the House and the State Senate to formalize his initiative in the form of legislation, after which the executive order could be canceled.
Amid rising cases triggered by the Delta variant of COVID-19, believed to be more contagious, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order that includes vax mandates for businesses with more than 100 employees and federal government officials as part of his plan to curb the virus. It also calls on state governors to mandate jabs for school teachers.
Those who won’t abide by the rules, may face consequences, up to removal or termination of work.
Several Republican governors have challenged vaccine mandates, with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster calling the measure “unconstitutional“. Abbott has slammed Biden for his “assault on private businesses“, calling it nothing more but a “power grab.“
The Texas governor has also opposed federal abortion policies, barring terminations after 6 weeks of pregnancy in his state. He has vowed to protect Texas from “federal overreach.“