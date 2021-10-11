Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/ten-eu-states-call-for-nuclear-energy-to-be-included-in-green-list-1089824987.html
Ten EU States Call For Nuclear Energy to Be Included in 'Green' List
Ten EU States Call For Nuclear Energy to Be Included in 'Green' List
PARIS (Sputnik) - Ten EU countries have spoken out in support of nuclear power, calling for it to be included in the list of energies considered as virtuous... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T05:11+0000
2021-10-11T05:19+0000
nuclear energy
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_44924eed4a22b1167789337f197c5ba4.jpg
France, Romania, the Czech Republic, Finland, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Poland, and Hungary published an op-ed in support of nuclear energy on 10 October.They state, as quoted by Le Parisien, that it is "absolutely essential that nuclear energy be included in the framework of European taxonomy before the end of this year", since it "protects European consumers from price volatility" and contributes to the independence of EU electricity production sources amid surging gas prices.The ten countries also pointed out in their op-ed that development of the EU nuclear industry could generate nearly a million highly qualified jobs in Europe.The European Green Deal, proposed by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after she assumed the position in December 2019, aims to reduce EU greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
https://sputniknews.com/20210919/eu-greens-co-leader-threatens-to-turn-nord-stream-2-into-investment-ruin-1089215087.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_85:0:1920:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_b589a0102c5719fa0d3d5f44a7cc2d2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear energy, eu

Ten EU States Call For Nuclear Energy to Be Included in 'Green' List

05:11 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 05:19 GMT 11.10.2021)
CC0 / / EU flag
EU flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) - Ten EU countries have spoken out in support of nuclear power, calling for it to be included in the list of energies considered as virtuous both for the climate and the environment.
France, Romania, the Czech Republic, Finland, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Poland, and Hungary published an op-ed in support of nuclear energy on 10 October.
They state, as quoted by Le Parisien, that it is "absolutely essential that nuclear energy be included in the framework of European taxonomy before the end of this year", since it "protects European consumers from price volatility" and contributes to the independence of EU electricity production sources amid surging gas prices.
European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend the EU Parliament plenary session in Brussels, Belgium April 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
EU Greens Co-leader Threatens to Turn Nord Stream 2 Into ‘Investment Ruin’
19 September, 16:23 GMT
The ten countries also pointed out in their op-ed that development of the EU nuclear industry could generate nearly a million highly qualified jobs in Europe.
The European Green Deal, proposed by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after she assumed the position in December 2019, aims to reduce EU greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:46 GMTNorway Joins European Space Race With Sub-Arctic Satellite Base
05:11 GMTTen EU States Call For Nuclear Energy to Be Included in 'Green' List
04:30 GMTMy Pillow! Adorable Cat Wants to Sleep on Its Doggo Pal
03:53 GMTDoing the 'Right Thing': Sheriff in Florida Wants to Return 'Lost' $2m-Worth Marijuana to Its Owner
03:43 GMTBorrell Warns of High Likelihood of EU Losing Player Status on International Arena
03:10 GMTPrince Andrew Banned From Royal Duties For Good, as William Is 'Triggered' by His Attitude - Report
02:23 GMTDaesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports
01:59 GMTRussia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches
01:54 GMTSaakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike
01:44 GMTMcCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'
00:26 GMTState Dept Says Talks With Taliban Delegation in Doha ‘Candid’
00:25 GMTDemocrat Candidate for Virginia Gov. Claims CRT Was 'Made Up' By GOP, Trump Supporters
00:17 GMTBolsonaro Denied Entry to Football Match Due to Not Being Vaccinated
YesterdayA Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow
Yesterday'No Further Action': Scotland Yard Reportedly Drops Probe Into Prince Andrew's Alleged Sex Crimes
Yesterday6.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Hawaii, USGS Reports
YesterdayRussia’s Lavrov Urges EU to Act Reasonably on Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates
YesterdayJared Leto Says Was ’Teargassed’ at Anti-Vax Passport Protest in Italy He Stumbled Upon
Yesterday'Has to Walk a Fine Line': Major Trump Problems Threaten Pence's Political Future - Report
YesterdayNetizens Thank ’Dear God Emperor’ After COVID-19 Czar Fauci Blesses Trick-or-Treat This Year