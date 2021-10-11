State Dept Says Talks With Taliban Delegation in Doha ‘Candid’

Registration was successful!
00:26 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 01:10 GMT 11.10.2021)
State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department says two-day talks with the Taliban* delegation in Doha, Qatar were professional and Washington will be monitoring the Taliban’s actions.
The Doha talks were held on October 9 and 10 and focused on security issues, as well as human rights, including the participation of women in various aspects of Afghan society, according to the US State Department.

"The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Al Jazeera reported on Sunday that the Taliban called negotiations with US delegates in Doha "fruitful" and that there were hopes that the meeting would be a step toward the new Afghan authorities' recognition by Washington.
The Taliban said in a statement after the talks that the two-day dialogue "went well" and that political issues were discussed in detail. According to the Taliban, US representatives promised to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghans, as well as facilities for other humanitarian organizations to deliver aid. The Taliban expressed readiness to cooperate on humanitarian issues and to facilitate the movement of foreign nationals.
Taliban delegates are seated in a plane in an unidentified location, in this handout photo uploaded to social media on October 9, 2021.
Taliban delegates are seated in a plane in an unidentified location, in this handout photo uploaded to social media on October 9, 2021.
Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said earlier that the Afghan delegation demanded that Americans should not violate the Afghan airspace or interfere in the country’s home affairs. The Taliban-run government also urged the US to lift curbs on the Afghan central bank’s reserves.
The US also offered COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan.
This was the first meeting of US officials with the Taliban since the United States withdrew troops from Afghanistan in August.
The Biden administration continues to face criticism over the withdrawal, which reportedly stranded hundreds of Americans, thousands of Afghans who had aided the US, and featured an attack that killed 13 US service members at the Kabul airport during chaotic last-minute evacuations.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
