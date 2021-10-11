https://sputniknews.com/20211011/state-dept-says-talks-with-taliban-delegation-in-doha-candid-1089822636.html

The Doha talks were held on October 9 and 10 and focused on security issues, as well as human rights, including the participation of women in various aspects of Afghan society, according to the US State Department.Al Jazeera reported on Sunday that the Taliban called negotiations with US delegates in Doha "fruitful" and that there were hopes that the meeting would be a step toward the new Afghan authorities' recognition by Washington.The Taliban said in a statement after the talks that the two-day dialogue "went well" and that political issues were discussed in detail. According to the Taliban, US representatives promised to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghans, as well as facilities for other humanitarian organizations to deliver aid. The Taliban expressed readiness to cooperate on humanitarian issues and to facilitate the movement of foreign nationals.Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said earlier that the Afghan delegation demanded that Americans should not violate the Afghan airspace or interfere in the country’s home affairs. The Taliban-run government also urged the US to lift curbs on the Afghan central bank’s reserves. The US also offered COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan.This was the first meeting of US officials with the Taliban since the United States withdrew troops from Afghanistan in August.The Biden administration continues to face criticism over the withdrawal, which reportedly stranded hundreds of Americans, thousands of Afghans who had aided the US, and featured an attack that killed 13 US service members at the Kabul airport during chaotic last-minute evacuations.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia

