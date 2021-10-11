https://sputniknews.com/20211011/scholar-extremists-of-green-movement-are-losing-ground-as-pro-nuclear-alliance-surges-within-eu-1089844008.html

Scholar: 'Extremists of Green Movement Are Losing Ground' as Pro-Nuclear Alliance Surges Within EU

Scholar: 'Extremists of Green Movement Are Losing Ground' as Pro-Nuclear Alliance Surges Within EU

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The call by ten EU members for an increased role of nuclear power in the fight against climate change is partly the result of the recent...

France, Romania, the Czech Republic, Finland, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Poland and Hungary published an op-ed in support of nuclear energy on Sunday.Other factors behind the move include the changes in Europe's wind patterns, which renders wind turbines much less effective in generating power, as well as growing awareness among politicians about the consequences of various green energy initiatives.According to Ernst, it is still possible to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, but it will be nearly impossible without nuclear power.Natural gas prices have been surging on the European market over the past few months, spurred by growing energy demand amid an economic recovery after months of lockdowns, as well as a limited supply. European futures temporarily approached $2,000 per 1,000 cubic metres last week, which is the record-high price in their history.

