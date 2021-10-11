Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/saakashvilis-condition-worsening-doctor-warns-against-continuing-hunger-strike-1089823294.html
Saakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike
Saakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili is feeling worse after ten days of hunger strike in prison, his personal doctor says. 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T01:54+0000
2021-10-11T01:54+0000
mikheil saakashvili
ukraine
georgia
arrest
murder
hunger strike
doctor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089823268_21:0:3340:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_fa4cd671958f459e9e6e725d9cde0d5e.jpg
"His condition has worsened. He has difficulty moving, it’s hard for him to speak. With his personal permission I am disclosing that Saakashvili has a blood disorder - thalassemia," Nikoloz Kipshidze said on Mtavari Arkhi TV on Sunday.The medic specified that thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder characterized by decreased hemoglobin production, is not fatal, but a person suffering from it cannot go on a hunger strike.Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on October 1 and has been on a hunger strike since then to protest the charges brought against him.Saakashvili served as the Georgian president from 2004 to 2013. Later he was the governor of Ukraine's Odessa Region. The politician was arrested in his home country as soon as he returned from Ukraine for his alleged role in the murder of a banker and an assault on a member of the Georgian parliament. Other cases against Saakashvili are being heard in court. The 53-year-old has claimed that he is a political prisoner.
Feed the disgusting war criminal ties.
Thumbs down on the article, it actually promotes sympathy for this sudhuman nazi equivalent war criminal.
2
ukraine
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089823268_436:0:2925:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_c59e14550f1b0b78c953ebdc16eeca05.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mikheil saakashvili, ukraine, georgia, arrest, murder, hunger strike, doctor

Saakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike

01:54 GMT 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / GEORGIAN INTERIOR MINISTRYGeorgia's former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was detained after returning to the country, is escorted by police officers as he arrives at a prison in Rustavi, Georgia October 1, 2021, in this still image taken from video.
Georgia's former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was detained after returning to the country, is escorted by police officers as he arrives at a prison in Rustavi, Georgia October 1, 2021, in this still image taken from video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / GEORGIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY
Subscribe
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili is feeling worse after ten days of hunger strike in prison, his personal doctor says.
"His condition has worsened. He has difficulty moving, it’s hard for him to speak. With his personal permission I am disclosing that Saakashvili has a blood disorder - thalassemia," Nikoloz Kipshidze said on Mtavari Arkhi TV on Sunday.
The medic specified that thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder characterized by decreased hemoglobin production, is not fatal, but a person suffering from it cannot go on a hunger strike.

"I plan to visit him again tomorrow. I think that we will probably transfer him to a hospital," Kipshidze said, adding that Saakashvili's condition worsened in the past two days and that the former president has lost a lot of weight.

Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on October 1 and has been on a hunger strike since then to protest the charges brought against him.
Saakashvili served as the Georgian president from 2004 to 2013. Later he was the governor of Ukraine's Odessa Region. The politician was arrested in his home country as soon as he returned from Ukraine for his alleged role in the murder of a banker and an assault on a member of the Georgian parliament. Other cases against Saakashvili are being heard in court.
The 53-year-old has claimed that he is a political prisoner.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
Feed the disgusting war criminal ties.
vtvot tak
11 October, 05:40 GMT
000000
Thumbs down on the article, it actually promotes sympathy for this sudhuman nazi equivalent war criminal.
vtvot tak
11 October, 05:43 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:23 GMTDaesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports
01:59 GMTRussia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches
01:54 GMTSaakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike
01:44 GMTMcCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'
00:26 GMTState Dept Says Talks With Taliban Delegation in Doha ‘Candid’
00:25 GMTDemocrat Candidate for Virginia Gov. Claims CRT Was 'Made Up' By GOP, Trump Supporters
00:17 GMTBolsonaro Denied Entry to Football Match Due to Not Being Vaccinated
YesterdayA Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow
Yesterday'No Further Action': Scotland Yard Reportedly Drops Probe Into Prince Andrew's Alleged Sex Crimes
Yesterday6.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Hawaii, USGS Reports
YesterdayRussia’s Lavrov Urges EU to Act Reasonably on Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates
YesterdayJared Leto Says Was ’Teargassed’ at Anti-Vax Passport Protest in Italy He Stumbled Upon
Yesterday'Has to Walk a Fine Line': Major Trump Problems Threaten Pence's Political Future - Report
YesterdayNetizens Thank ’Dear God Emperor’ After COVID-19 Czar Fauci Blesses Trick-or-Treat This Year
YesterdayFacebook PR Chief Clegg Claims Panned Algorithms Protect Users from 'Hate Speech'
YesterdayVP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter
YesterdayUK Energy Firm Becomes Latest Victim of Gas Price Surge After BP Pulls Plug
YesterdayDrag Queen Says Sarah Everard's Killer Groped Him in Pub Three Years Ago
YesterdayDead Drops in Half-Eaten Sandwiches, Gum Packages: FBI Unveils Plot to Sell US Nuclear Sub Secrets
YesterdayGas Crisis in Europe May Last Over 6 Months, Serbian President Vucic Says