Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/russia-sets-new-record-in-accident-free-space-launches-1089823450.html
Russia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches
Russia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian space agency Roscosmos has carried out nearly 70 successful launches without any accidents for three years straight, setting a new... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T01:59+0000
2021-10-11T01:59+0000
russia
roscosmos
soyuz
space
soyuz rocket
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089823423_0:218:3121:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_05b2652dd90b5091fb52b123e0067db3.jpg
Since the failed Soyuz launch on October 11, 2018, Russia carried out 32 successful space launches from the Baikonur space center, 21 launches from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, seven from the Vostochny spaceport and seven from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana. There have been no accidents during that time.Meanwhile, during the same period, 22 emergency situations occurred during space launches carried out by other countries: nine in China, five in the US, three in Iran, two in France, two in New Zealand and one in India.In May 2020, Russia successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 UK OneWeb communication satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, marking the 59th successful space launch in a row, which was a new record for the post-Soviet era.The Soviet record of accident-free space launches is more impressive: 185 successful launches in a row between January 1983 and November 1984.
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/russias-only-active-female-cosmonaut-could-set-new-record-for-duration-of-space-stay-1089413337.html
The nasa acronym of "need another 7 astronauts" doesn't apply to Russian spacecraft. :-D. Well done Russians.
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089823423_46:0:2775:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e4883474d849b2bcbbbc0e70960dd561.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, roscosmos, soyuz, space, soyuz rocket

Russia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches

01:59 GMT 11.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankTowing of the launch vehicle from the Soyuz MS-19 TPK to the launch pad
Towing of the launch vehicle from the Soyuz MS-19 TPK to the launch pad - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian space agency Roscosmos has carried out nearly 70 successful launches without any accidents for three years straight, setting a new record.
Since the failed Soyuz launch on October 11, 2018, Russia carried out 32 successful space launches from the Baikonur space center, 21 launches from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, seven from the Vostochny spaceport and seven from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana. There have been no accidents during that time.
Meanwhile, during the same period, 22 emergency situations occurred during space launches carried out by other countries: nine in China, five in the US, three in Iran, two in France, two in New Zealand and one in India.
This photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station as seen from Space Shuttle Atlantis during mission STS-106, which delivered supplies and performed maintenance in September 2000. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
Russia's Only Active Female Cosmonaut Could Set New Record For Duration of Space Stay
26 September, 05:43 GMT
In May 2020, Russia successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 UK OneWeb communication satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, marking the 59th successful space launch in a row, which was a new record for the post-Soviet era.
The Soviet record of accident-free space launches is more impressive: 185 successful launches in a row between January 1983 and November 1984.
400000
Discuss
Popular comments
The nasa acronym of "need another 7 astronauts" doesn't apply to Russian spacecraft. :-D. Well done Russians.
vtvot tak
11 October, 05:37 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:23 GMTDaesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports
01:59 GMTRussia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches
01:54 GMTSaakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike
01:44 GMTMcCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'
00:26 GMTState Dept Says Talks With Taliban Delegation in Doha ‘Candid’
00:25 GMTDemocrat Candidate for Virginia Gov. Claims CRT Was 'Made Up' By GOP, Trump Supporters
00:17 GMTBolsonaro Denied Entry to Football Match Due to Not Being Vaccinated
YesterdayA Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow
Yesterday'No Further Action': Scotland Yard Reportedly Drops Probe Into Prince Andrew's Alleged Sex Crimes
Yesterday6.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Hawaii, USGS Reports
YesterdayRussia’s Lavrov Urges EU to Act Reasonably on Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates
YesterdayJared Leto Says Was ’Teargassed’ at Anti-Vax Passport Protest in Italy He Stumbled Upon
Yesterday'Has to Walk a Fine Line': Major Trump Problems Threaten Pence's Political Future - Report
YesterdayNetizens Thank ’Dear God Emperor’ After COVID-19 Czar Fauci Blesses Trick-or-Treat This Year
YesterdayFacebook PR Chief Clegg Claims Panned Algorithms Protect Users from 'Hate Speech'
YesterdayVP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter
YesterdayUK Energy Firm Becomes Latest Victim of Gas Price Surge After BP Pulls Plug
YesterdayDrag Queen Says Sarah Everard's Killer Groped Him in Pub Three Years Ago
YesterdayDead Drops in Half-Eaten Sandwiches, Gum Packages: FBI Unveils Plot to Sell US Nuclear Sub Secrets
YesterdayGas Crisis in Europe May Last Over 6 Months, Serbian President Vucic Says