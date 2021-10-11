https://sputniknews.com/20211011/royal-swedish-academy-of-sciences-announces-2021-nobel-economics-prize-laureate-1089824611.html

Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces 2021 Nobel Economics Prize Laureate

In 2020, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson for their work on auction theory. 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Stockholm, Sweden, where the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is announcing the name of the 2021 Nobel Prize laureate in Economic Sciences.The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded 52 times to 86 laureates between 1969 and 2020. At present, the institution with the most affiliated laureates in economic sciences is the University of Chicago, with 32 affiliated laureates.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

