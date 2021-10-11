Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/prince-charles-says-understands-british-climate-campaigners-anger-1089836502.html
Prince Charles Says Understands British Climate Campaigners' Anger
Prince Charles Says Understands British Climate Campaigners' Anger
LONDON (Sputnik) – The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, said on Monday he understood the anger of campaigners who take to the streets to urge... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T12:39+0000
2021-10-11T12:39+0000
prince charles
climate change
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083396225_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_530e5fb001c3b34dd27a88c69af83cfb.jpg
The Prince of Wales, 72, also said he sympathised with young climate activists such as Swedish student Greta Thunberg, who recently dismissed global leaders' promises to address the climate emergency as "blah, blah, blah."After stressing that "the problem is to get action on the ground," Queen Elizabeth’s elder son admitted he was also worried that world leaders would "just talk" at the upcoming climate summit.Environmental campaigners have warned that COP26, which is scheduled for 31 October - 12 November, could be the last chance for developed big-polluting countries to deliver meaningful and binding commitments to cut emissions and achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping global heating increase under the limit of 1.5C.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083396225_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e8744e1c785211fe5126d13a93441b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince charles, climate change, uk

Prince Charles Says Understands British Climate Campaigners' Anger

12:39 GMT 11.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLI SCARFFBritain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech during his visit to the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate, northern England on July 15, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech during his visit to the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate, northern England on July 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLI SCARFF
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, said on Monday he understood the anger of campaigners who take to the streets to urge governments to take urgent actions against climate change, but he said their actions must be "constructive" as blocking roads "isn't helpful".

"I totally understand the frustration, the difficulty is how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive", he said in an interview broadcast by the BBC just three weeks ahead of the UN Climate Conference (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Prince of Wales, 72, also said he sympathised with young climate activists such as Swedish student Greta Thunberg, who recently dismissed global leaders' promises to address the climate emergency as "blah, blah, blah."

"All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course, they're going to get frustrated. I totally understand because nobody would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed", he said.

© AFP 2021 / HENRIK MONTGOMERYSwedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other climate protesters gather for a protest against climate change in front of the Swedish parliament building in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 18, 2021.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other climate protesters gather for a protest against climate change in front of the Swedish parliament building in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other climate protesters gather for a protest against climate change in front of the Swedish parliament building in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 18, 2021.
© AFP 2021 / HENRIK MONTGOMERY
After stressing that "the problem is to get action on the ground," Queen Elizabeth’s elder son admitted he was also worried that world leaders would "just talk" at the upcoming climate summit.
Environmental campaigners have warned that COP26, which is scheduled for 31 October - 12 November, could be the last chance for developed big-polluting countries to deliver meaningful and binding commitments to cut emissions and achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping global heating increase under the limit of 1.5C.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:28 GMTChina Says US Approached Nuclear Submarine Accident Irresponsibly
13:22 GMTFour Arrested in Pro-EU Protests Amid Fears Poland Will Follow UK Out the Exit Door
13:19 GMTSputnik V Developers Blast Media for Fake News 'Undermining Global Partnership to Fight COVID'
13:15 GMTUK Business Secretary Didn't Lie About Treasury Talks to Back Energy Crisis-Hit Firms, Minister Says
13:04 GMTPhoto, Video: Six Astronauts to Spend Four Weeks on 'Fake Mars' in Israeli Desert
12:59 GMTFive Indian Soldiers Killed in Jammu and Kashmir
12:43 GMTCalifornia Democrat's 'F**k Elon' Tweet Led to Relocation of Tesla's HQ to Texas, Musk Suggests
12:39 GMTPrince Charles Says Understands British Climate Campaigners' Anger
12:32 GMTPrince Charles Reveals That His Car Runs on 'Wine and Cheese'
12:21 GMTHit Netflix Show Squid Game Inspires Peak Interest in Korean Language
12:11 GMTIran's Top General Decries Deadly Attack on Shia Mosque in Northern Afghanistan
12:10 GMTAfter Completing Deontay Wilder Trilogy, What Does 'Big Dog' Tyson Fury Have to Do to Become GOAT?
12:07 GMTIndia Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan
12:03 GMTUS Travel Chaos Blamed on Biden's 'No Jab, No Job' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
12:03 GMTAstraZeneca's Antibody Cocktail Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19, Death, Developer Says
11:50 GMTNew Zealand Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Health Workers and Teachers
11:38 GMT34-Year-Old Admits to Manslaughter of British Millionaire Hotelier Sir Richard Sutton
11:36 GMTIndian Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Modi Government Over Privatisation, Hike in Fuel Prices
11:13 GMTBJP State Minister Yashpal Arya Joins Congress in Uttarakhand Ahead of State Polls
11:09 GMTAustrian FM Schallenberg Sworn in as Chancellor After Kurz Resigns Amid Corruption Probe