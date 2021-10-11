https://sputniknews.com/20211011/prince-charles-says-understands-british-climate-campaigners-anger-1089836502.html

Prince Charles Says Understands British Climate Campaigners' Anger

Prince Charles Says Understands British Climate Campaigners' Anger

LONDON (Sputnik) – The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, said on Monday he understood the anger of campaigners who take to the streets to urge... 11.10.2021

The Prince of Wales, 72, also said he sympathised with young climate activists such as Swedish student Greta Thunberg, who recently dismissed global leaders' promises to address the climate emergency as "blah, blah, blah."After stressing that "the problem is to get action on the ground," Queen Elizabeth’s elder son admitted he was also worried that world leaders would "just talk" at the upcoming climate summit.Environmental campaigners have warned that COP26, which is scheduled for 31 October - 12 November, could be the last chance for developed big-polluting countries to deliver meaningful and binding commitments to cut emissions and achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping global heating increase under the limit of 1.5C.

