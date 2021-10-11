https://sputniknews.com/20211011/prince-charles-reveals-that-his-car-rides-on-wine-and-cheese-1089835941.html

Prince Charles Reveals That His Car Runs on 'Wine and Cheese'





Prince Charles has given an extensive interview to the BBC during which he revealed that he had his Aston Martin modified to run on "English wine and cheese" to leave a smaller carbon footprint. As it turns out, the two not only match perfectly on the table, but also as components for an eco-friendly E85 (85% bioethanol) fuel for the royal car. The latter can be extracted in numerous ways, including from surplus wine and fermented whey used in the cheese-making process.The Prince of Wales went on to add that the majority of vehicles used in his estates were electric, although he expressed concern that they may not be entirely environmentally friendly due to the need to recycle their batteries. In addition to using electric vehicles, he's had a hydroelectric turbine and solar panels installed in several of his estates as sources of renewable energy.The royal noted that he sympathised with many environmental movements, such as Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, as well as activist Greta Thunberg. Many of them have been campaigning across the UK - Insulate Britain has been building roadblocks on several motorways since the middle of September. However, Prince Charles believes that although their cause is just, their methods are far from being optimal.Prince Charles did not give any advice on how the environmental activists could better spread their message, but suggested that businesses should be the main driver of the fight against climate change. He argued that businesses have far greater resources to combat it than any state will ever have.

Rokenbok Nonsense, everyone knows that the military adventures are the biggest destroyers of the environment as well as big business. They are a waste of money and are the most destructive forces on earth. Greta…. What a sad case…she provides nor encourages any solutions aside from a psychopathic glare,

mandrake Good to see charles acknowledges Greta who has had a remarkable impact on the awareness of the pending catastrophe although certain idiots can’t see and/or acknowledge her input and in particular in making the younger generations aware of the fallacies of the older generations.

