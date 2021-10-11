Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/prince-charles-reveals-that-his-car-rides-on-wine-and-cheese-1089835941.html
Prince Charles Reveals That His Car Runs on 'Wine and Cheese'
Prince Charles Reveals That His Car Runs on 'Wine and Cheese'
Prince Charles Reveals That His Car Rides on 'Wine and Cheese'
2021-10-11T12:32+0000
2021-10-11T12:35+0000
prince charles
environment
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089835729_0:171:3031:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_015966d7057c6ec9e57fc92b2b76e9c7.jpg
Prince Charles has given an extensive interview to the BBC during which he revealed that he had his Aston Martin modified to run on "English wine and cheese" to leave a smaller carbon footprint. As it turns out, the two not only match perfectly on the table, but also as components for an eco-friendly E85 (85% bioethanol) fuel for the royal car. The latter can be extracted in numerous ways, including from surplus wine and fermented whey used in the cheese-making process.The Prince of Wales went on to add that the majority of vehicles used in his estates were electric, although he expressed concern that they may not be entirely environmentally friendly due to the need to recycle their batteries. In addition to using electric vehicles, he's had a hydroelectric turbine and solar panels installed in several of his estates as sources of renewable energy.The royal noted that he sympathised with many environmental movements, such as Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, as well as activist Greta Thunberg. Many of them have been campaigning across the UK - Insulate Britain has been building roadblocks on several motorways since the middle of September. However, Prince Charles believes that although their cause is just, their methods are far from being optimal.Prince Charles did not give any advice on how the environmental activists could better spread their message, but suggested that businesses should be the main driver of the fight against climate change. He argued that businesses have far greater resources to combat it than any state will ever have.
https://sputniknews.com/20210716/sht-just-got-royal-watch-prince-charles-stepping-on-cow-dung-during-cattle-inspection-1083396084.html
Nonsense, everyone knows that the military adventures are the biggest destroyers of the environment as well as big business. They are a waste of money and are the most destructive forces on earth. Greta…. What a sad case…she provides nor encourages any solutions aside from a psychopathic glare,
Good to see charles acknowledges Greta who has had a remarkable impact on the awareness of the pending catastrophe although certain idiots can’t see and/or acknowledge her input and in particular in making the younger generations aware of the fallacies of the older generations.
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089835729_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6bd800ad3aa5cec9765d4eeba89b3f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince charles, environment, uk

Prince Charles Reveals That His Car Runs on 'Wine and Cheese'

12:32 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 12:35 GMT 11.10.2021)
© REBECCA NADENBritain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales walks away from his Aston Martin DB6 during his visit to the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry, Wales on February 21, 2020. (Photo by REBECCA NADEN / POOL / AFP)
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales walks away from his Aston Martin DB6 during his visit to the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry, Wales on February 21, 2020. (Photo by REBECCA NADEN / POOL / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REBECCA NADEN
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Despite being an advocate for reducing one's carbon footprint and fighting climate change, the heir to the British throne can't seem to say no to petroleum-based cars. Or can he?
Prince Charles has given an extensive interview to the BBC during which he revealed that he had his Aston Martin modified to run on "English wine and cheese" to leave a smaller carbon footprint. As it turns out, the two not only match perfectly on the table, but also as components for an eco-friendly E85 (85% bioethanol) fuel for the royal car. The latter can be extracted in numerous ways, including from surplus wine and fermented whey used in the cheese-making process.
The Prince of Wales went on to add that the majority of vehicles used in his estates were electric, although he expressed concern that they may not be entirely environmentally friendly due to the need to recycle their batteries. In addition to using electric vehicles, he's had a hydroelectric turbine and solar panels installed in several of his estates as sources of renewable energy.
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech during his visit to the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate, northern England on July 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2021
Sh*t Just Got 'Royal': Watch Prince Charles Stepping on Cow Dung During Cattle Inspection
16 July, 05:14 GMT
The royal noted that he sympathised with many environmental movements, such as Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain, as well as activist Greta Thunberg. Many of them have been campaigning across the UK - Insulate Britain has been building roadblocks on several motorways since the middle of September. However, Prince Charles believes that although their cause is just, their methods are far from being optimal.

"It isn't helpful, I don't think, to do it in a way that alienates people. So, I totally understand the frustration, the difficulty is how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive".

Britain's Prince Charles during a visit to St Bartholomew's Hospital in the City of London, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Prince Charles, patron of Barts Heritage, is visiting ahead of International Nurses' Day on May 12. - Sputnik International
Prince Charles
Prince Charles did not give any advice on how the environmental activists could better spread their message, but suggested that businesses should be the main driver of the fight against climate change. He argued that businesses have far greater resources to combat it than any state will ever have.
021000
Discuss
Popular comments
Nonsense, everyone knows that the military adventures are the biggest destroyers of the environment as well as big business. They are a waste of money and are the most destructive forces on earth. Greta…. What a sad case…she provides nor encourages any solutions aside from a psychopathic glare,
RRokenbok
11 October, 16:09 GMT
000000
Good to see charles acknowledges Greta who has had a remarkable impact on the awareness of the pending catastrophe although certain idiots can’t see and/or acknowledge her input and in particular in making the younger generations aware of the fallacies of the older generations.
mmandrake
11 October, 16:20 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:28 GMTChina Says US Approached Nuclear Submarine Accident Irresponsibly
13:22 GMTFour Arrested in Pro-EU Protests Amid Fears Poland Will Follow UK Out the Exit Door
13:19 GMTSputnik V Developers Blast Media for Fake News 'Undermining Global Partnership to Fight COVID'
13:15 GMTUK Business Secretary Didn't Lie About Treasury Talks to Back Energy Crisis-Hit Firms, Minister Says
13:04 GMTPhoto, Video: Six Astronauts to Spend Four Weeks on 'Fake Mars' in Israeli Desert
12:59 GMTFive Indian Soldiers Killed in Jammu and Kashmir
12:43 GMTCalifornia Democrat's 'F**k Elon' Tweet Led to Relocation of Tesla's HQ to Texas, Musk Suggests
12:39 GMTPrince Charles Says Understands British Climate Campaigners' Anger
12:32 GMTPrince Charles Reveals That His Car Runs on 'Wine and Cheese'
12:21 GMTHit Netflix Show Squid Game Inspires Peak Interest in Korean Language
12:11 GMTIran's Top General Decries Deadly Attack on Shia Mosque in Northern Afghanistan
12:10 GMTAfter Completing Deontay Wilder Trilogy, What Does 'Big Dog' Tyson Fury Have to Do to Become GOAT?
12:07 GMTIndia Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan
12:03 GMTUS Travel Chaos Blamed on Biden's 'No Jab, No Job' COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
12:03 GMTAstraZeneca's Antibody Cocktail Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19, Death, Developer Says
11:50 GMTNew Zealand Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Health Workers and Teachers
11:38 GMT34-Year-Old Admits to Manslaughter of British Millionaire Hotelier Sir Richard Sutton
11:36 GMTIndian Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Modi Government Over Privatisation, Hike in Fuel Prices
11:13 GMTBJP State Minister Yashpal Arya Joins Congress in Uttarakhand Ahead of State Polls
11:09 GMTAustrian FM Schallenberg Sworn in as Chancellor After Kurz Resigns Amid Corruption Probe