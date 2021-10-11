https://sputniknews.com/20211011/prince-andrews-lawyers-not-surprised-scotland-yard-dropped-probe-into-sex-abuse-claims-1089842370.html

Prince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Not Surprised' Scotland Yard Dropped Probe Into Sex Abuse Claims

Prince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Not Surprised' Scotland Yard Dropped Probe Into Sex Abuse Claims

The 61-year-old son of Queen Elizabeth II has for years been accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual abuse. The 38-year-old mother of three has claimed that the... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T16:44+0000

2021-10-11T16:44+0000

2021-10-11T16:44+0000

scotland yard

prince andrew

jeffrey epstein

metropolitan police

sex abuse

uk royal family

virginia roberts giuffre

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089001743_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_5f4de5dd717d81ad2557f5dc107921ae.jpg

Prince Andrew’s lawyers are "not surprised" that the Metropolitan Police, commonly known as Scotland Yard, have reportedly decided not take further action against the royal in connection with sex abuse allegations, the Daily Mail reported, citing an anonymous source close to the duke.Late on Sunday, UK media reported that after reviewing documents from the civil lawsuit filed by the duke’s accuser Virginia Giuffre, Scotland Yard decided not to start a probe into the case.The Met police declined to say whether its officers had spoken with Mrs Giuffre while reviewing the case.Accusations and BanishmentVirginia Giuffre is one of the alleged sex slaves of Jeffrey Epstein, a late US financier accused by dozens of women of rape and sex abuse. Epstein rubbed shoulders with just about all the powers that be, including presidents, prime ministers, celebrities, and royals, including Prince Andrew. For years, Giuffre has been claiming that when she was 17, she was trafficked to London by Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and forced to have sex with the Duke of York.In August, Mrs Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against the royal in a New York court. She is seeking "accountability" from the 61-year-old and is demanding compensation for physical and mental damage.Although the Duke admitted to having visited Epstein’s mansions and private island, where numerous women claim the financier and his friends abused them, he has categorically dismissed Mrs Giuffre’s accusations, saying he has an alibi on the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred in London. He also said he had no recollection of meeting the woman.The veracity of the latter's statement has been questioned - one woman claims to have seen the royal dancing with Giuffre at a nightclub, and there is at least one photo showing Prince Andrew standing next to a young Giuffre and Epstein’s purported "pimp" Ghislaine Maxwell. After the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal broke out, the Duke stepped down from his royal duties and has kept a low profile since. Report have suggested that he is keen to clear his name and return back to public life.However, according to The Sun, his siblings - Prince Charles, heir to the throne, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne - have agreed there was no way back for the duke, as he is seen as a threat to the future of the family and the monarchy. Reports say Prince Andrew is now preparing to hand over "personal documents" for a civil lawsuit in the US. His legal team has until 29 October to respond to the lawsuit. According to The Sunday Telegraph, a remote hearing has been scheduled for 3 November.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

scotland yard, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, metropolitan police, sex abuse, uk royal family, virginia roberts giuffre, uk