Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/prince-andrews-lawyers-not-surprised-scotland-yard-dropped-probe-into-sex-abuse-claims-1089842370.html
Prince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Not Surprised' Scotland Yard Dropped Probe Into Sex Abuse Claims
Prince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Not Surprised' Scotland Yard Dropped Probe Into Sex Abuse Claims
The 61-year-old son of Queen Elizabeth II has for years been accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual abuse. The 38-year-old mother of three has claimed that the... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T16:44+0000
2021-10-11T16:44+0000
scotland yard
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
metropolitan police
sex abuse
uk royal family
virginia roberts giuffre
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089001743_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_5f4de5dd717d81ad2557f5dc107921ae.jpg
Prince Andrew’s lawyers are "not surprised" that the Metropolitan Police, commonly known as Scotland Yard, have reportedly decided not take further action against the royal in connection with sex abuse allegations, the Daily Mail reported, citing an anonymous source close to the duke.Late on Sunday, UK media reported that after reviewing documents from the civil lawsuit filed by the duke’s accuser Virginia Giuffre, Scotland Yard decided not to start a probe into the case.The Met police declined to say whether its officers had spoken with Mrs Giuffre while reviewing the case.Accusations and BanishmentVirginia Giuffre is one of the alleged sex slaves of Jeffrey Epstein, a late US financier accused by dozens of women of rape and sex abuse. Epstein rubbed shoulders with just about all the powers that be, including presidents, prime ministers, celebrities, and royals, including Prince Andrew. For years, Giuffre has been claiming that when she was 17, she was trafficked to London by Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and forced to have sex with the Duke of York.In August, Mrs Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against the royal in a New York court. She is seeking "accountability" from the 61-year-old and is demanding compensation for physical and mental damage.Although the Duke admitted to having visited Epstein’s mansions and private island, where numerous women claim the financier and his friends abused them, he has categorically dismissed Mrs Giuffre’s accusations, saying he has an alibi on the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred in London. He also said he had no recollection of meeting the woman.The veracity of the latter's statement has been questioned - one woman claims to have seen the royal dancing with Giuffre at a nightclub, and there is at least one photo showing Prince Andrew standing next to a young Giuffre and Epstein’s purported "pimp" Ghislaine Maxwell. After the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal broke out, the Duke stepped down from his royal duties and has kept a low profile since. Report have suggested that he is keen to clear his name and return back to public life.However, according to The Sun, his siblings - Prince Charles, heir to the throne, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne - have agreed there was no way back for the duke, as he is seen as a threat to the future of the family and the monarchy. Reports say Prince Andrew is now preparing to hand over "personal documents" for a civil lawsuit in the US. His legal team has until 29 October to respond to the lawsuit. According to The Sunday Telegraph, a remote hearing has been scheduled for 3 November.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1089001743_161:0:2650:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_abb5cbdcf8af1d48e8cc987af43a2bc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scotland yard, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, metropolitan police, sex abuse, uk royal family, virginia roberts giuffre, uk

Prince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Not Surprised' Scotland Yard Dropped Probe Into Sex Abuse Claims

16:44 GMT 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHABritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Bangkok on November 3, 2019
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves after speaking at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Bangkok on November 3, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The 61-year-old son of Queen Elizabeth II has for years been accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual abuse. The 38-year-old mother of three has claimed that the duke had sex with her at least three times, including when she was an underage girl. Prince Andrew has categorically denied the accusations and said he had an alibi.
Prince Andrew’s lawyers are "not surprised" that the Metropolitan Police, commonly known as Scotland Yard, have reportedly decided not take further action against the royal in connection with sex abuse allegations, the Daily Mail reported, citing an anonymous source close to the duke.

“Despite pressure from the media and claims of new evidence, the Met have concluded that the claims are not sufficient to warrant any further investigation. The Duke has always vigorously maintained his innocence and continues to do so”, the source told the newspaper.

Late on Sunday, UK media reported that after reviewing documents from the civil lawsuit filed by the duke’s accuser Virginia Giuffre, Scotland Yard decided not to start a probe into the case.

“As a matter of procedure, Metropolitan Police Service officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action”, reads the statement by Scotland Yard, as cited by The Mirror.

The Met police declined to say whether its officers had spoken with Mrs Giuffre while reviewing the case.

Accusations and Banishment

Virginia Giuffre is one of the alleged sex slaves of Jeffrey Epstein, a late US financier accused by dozens of women of rape and sex abuse. Epstein rubbed shoulders with just about all the powers that be, including presidents, prime ministers, celebrities, and royals, including Prince Andrew. For years, Giuffre has been claiming that when she was 17, she was trafficked to London by Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and forced to have sex with the Duke of York.

In August, Mrs Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against the royal in a New York court. She is seeking "accountability" from the 61-year-old and is demanding compensation for physical and mental damage.

Although the Duke admitted to having visited Epstein’s mansions and private island, where numerous women claim the financier and his friends abused them, he has categorically dismissed Mrs Giuffre’s accusations, saying he has an alibi on the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred in London. He also said he had no recollection of meeting the woman.

The veracity of the latter's statement has been questioned - one woman claims to have seen the royal dancing with Giuffre at a nightclub, and there is at least one photo showing Prince Andrew standing next to a young Giuffre and Epstein’s purported "pimp" Ghislaine Maxwell.

After the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal broke out, the Duke stepped down from his royal duties and has kept a low profile since. Report have suggested that he is keen to clear his name and return back to public life.

However, according to The Sun, his siblings - Prince Charles, heir to the throne, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne - have agreed there was no way back for the duke, as he is seen as a threat to the future of the family and the monarchy.

Reports say Prince Andrew is now preparing to hand over "personal documents" for a civil lawsuit in the US. His legal team has until 29 October to respond to the lawsuit. According to The Sunday Telegraph, a remote hearing has been scheduled for 3 November.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:50 GMTIndian Home Minister Convenes Meeting to Discuss Coal Shortage, Power Outage Concerns
16:44 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Not Surprised' Scotland Yard Dropped Probe Into Sex Abuse Claims
16:41 GMTErdogan Says Turkey 'Sick and Tired' of 'Terrorist Attacks' in Syria, Will 'Eliminate the Threats'
16:38 GMTMore Than Half of Jewish Israelis Favour Military Attack on Iran to Stop Nuclear Programme
16:29 GMTTell Me Why: Paul McCartney Reveals Who's to Blame for Beatles Breakup
16:14 GMTEx-Jammu & Kashmir Chief Blasts Probe Agencies, Claims Aryan Khan Was Targeted Because of Surname
16:00 GMTGlaring Anomalies: Why 6 January Insurrection Case Peddled by Dems Doesn't Hold Water
15:57 GMTPolitical Row Erupts as Maharashtra Government Shuts Down State Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
15:43 GMTEnd of Truce? Ethiopian Army Reportedly Launches Ground Offensive Against Tigray Rebels
15:34 GMTBorrell Says EU Can Prevent Migration Crisis by Averting Afghanistan's Economic Collapse
15:22 GMTMake My Waist Line Great Again: Trump 'Gained Weight as POTUS Because WH Kitchen Worked 24/7'
15:13 GMTGerman Conservatives to Pick New Leadership After Election Defeat
15:08 GMTPolish Border Guards Shoot in Air to Force Migrants Into Belarus, Minsk Says
14:39 GMT'India Cannot Be Left Behind': Prime Minister Modi Launches Space Association
14:38 GMTMajor Chinese Industrial Hub Braces for More Power Shortfalls Amid Energy Crisis
14:33 GMTMoscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Lawsuit Over Blocked YouTube Channel
14:23 GMTGreenpeace UK Blocks Downing Street to Urge Johnson to Stop Oil Drilling Off Scotland - Photo, Video
14:15 GMTNo Sharp Objects, Please: American Jewish Group Fights for Non-Circumcision
14:08 GMTFake Financial Services Network Defrauds German Investors Out of $17Mln
13:57 GMTIsrael to Double Settlements in Golan Heights, Prime Minister Says