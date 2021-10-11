https://sputniknews.com/20211011/prince-andrew-banned-from-royal-duties-for-good-as-william-is-triggered-by-his-attitude---report-1089820927.html

Prince Andrew Banned From Royal Duties For Good, as William Is 'Triggered' by His Attitude - Report

Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, is reported to have held crisis talks with his grandmother and father, The Queen and Prince Charles... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

Disgraced Prince Andrew will not return to public life after Charles, Edward, and Anne agreed to never allow him back as one of the publicly active family members and William branded him a "threat to the royal family," The Sunday Times reported.Despite facing a sex abuse lawsuit in the United States, Andrew, 61, reportedly had hopes of returning to royal life and allegedly thought that his family was behind him.In the meantime, insiders close to Prince William claimed that Andrew has an "ungracious and ungrateful" attitude toward his position, which is one of the "triggers" that "really gets" William. According to the sources, this has sparked public outrage and poses a risk and threat to the family."Any suggestion that there isn’t gratitude for the institution, anything that could lead anyone in the public to think that senior members of the royal family aren’t grateful for their position, [William thinks] is really dangerous," the source stated.According to the report, Andrew talking to TV cameras outside All Saints Chapel, Windsor Lodge, two days after his father Prince Philip's death, shook the royal family. And his older brother Charles was not amused.However, there is reportedly a belief among Andrew's circle that the royal family could be "much more supportive and engaged," according to a person close to Andrew."They have just stuck their fingers in their ears and gone, ‘Make it stop, make it go away.’ But Harry and Meghan should have taught them that even when a problem ‘goes away’, it doesn’t go away," said one of the sources close to the Duke of York. "The duke can no more be disinvested as a senior member of the royal family than Harry and Meghan can. It is who and what they are. If they don’t engage at all, it is going to become like Harry and Meghan on steroids."While the family seems to have abandoned him, the British media note that one of the few members of the august family who continues to provide all kinds of backing to the besieged prince is his mother, the Queen, from whom Andrew is reportedly "getting a lot of support," including allegedly paying for his expensive team of lawyers to fight a sexual assault case.The sources claimed that one of the reasons for such a lack of empathy is that Andrew, who was described as a "self-important bore" by one source, failed to make friends "on the way up, so no one is helping him on the way down."Meanwhile, earlier in the day it was reported that Scotland Yard had dropped an investigation of possible sex offenses against minors committed on UK soil against Andrew.Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the Duke of York's alleged sexual assault victim, is said to have spoken to Scotland Yard about claims she was raped and sexually attacked by Andrew when she was 17. The charges have brought him under fire, as has his association with late pedophile financier Jeffery Epstein. Andrew, who is not facing any criminal charges, "categorically" denies the allegations against him.

