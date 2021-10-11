https://sputniknews.com/20211011/preliminary-data-show-shiite-bloc-winning-iraqi-general-election---reports-1089846114.html

Preliminary Data Show Shiite Bloc Winning Iraqi General Election - Reports

The Middle Eastern country held parliamentary elections on Sunday with 160 registered parties. The country's electoral committee said on Monday that the voter turnout was 41%.According to the news agency, the al-Sadr bloc won 73 seats in the 329-sear parliament, followed by the Taqaddum alliance with 38 seats. The State of Law coalition is third with 37 seats.Meanwhile, sources in Kurdish parties told Sputnik that they had won 61 seats in the legislature, 32 of them for the Kurdistan Democratic Party.Upon learning the preliminary results al-Sadr urged his supporters to celebrate victory peacefully.

