Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska

Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska

No tsunami warning has been issued by the American authorities following the quake. 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T09:17+0000

2021-10-11T09:17+0000

2021-10-11T09:45+0000

alaska

us

earthquake

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a 6.5-magnitude tremor was registered on Monday near Kodiak, Alaska. The strength of the quake was later reevaluated to 7.0 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake is located 269 kilometres (167 miles) from Sand Point, at a depth of 10 kilometres (around 6 miles).No casualties have been reported so far.

