Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a 6.5-magnitude tremor was registered on Monday near Kodiak, Alaska. The strength of the quake was later reevaluated to 7.0 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake is located 269 kilometres (167 miles) from Sand Point, at a depth of 10 kilometres (around 6 miles).No casualties have been reported so far.
No tsunami warning has been issued by the American authorities following the quake.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a 6.5-magnitude tremor was registered on Monday near Kodiak, Alaska. The strength of the quake was later reevaluated to 7.0 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake is located 269 kilometres (167 miles) from Sand Point, at a depth of 10 kilometres (around 6 miles).