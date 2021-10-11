Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/political-row-erupts-as-maharashtra-government-shuts-down-state-over-lakhimpur-kheri-violence-1089830821.html
Political Row Erupts as Maharashtra Government Shuts Down State Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
Political Row Erupts as Maharashtra Government Shuts Down State Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
The opposition parties of India have been attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government after four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri region of... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T15:57+0000
2021-10-11T15:57+0000
politics
crime
politics
farmers
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
congress
india
politics
politics
farmers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089662440_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d7dd90c8901e872d7c20f9cdd5fa9b37.jpg
A week after four farmers died in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh State in India, the government in the western state of Maharashtra announced a statewide shutdown on Monday in solidarity with the farmers. Maharashtra is ruled by the Shiv Sena-led alliance, which is the archrival of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its state.The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government - comprising the Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - announced the shutdown at a joint press conference of the three parties on 11 October.The state government said everything will be closed except for essential services. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee and vegetable market will also be shut.Government's Shutdown Call Sparks Political Row With BJP The BJP, being the main opposition party in Maharashtra, condemned the statewide shutdown urged by the Shiv Sena-led government. Former state chief and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has accused the MVA alliance of making political capital out of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh state.BJP politician Nitesh Rane also warned against the forceful closure of shops and markets by workers of the MVA. Meanwhile, there were mixed reactions on the statewide shutdown on social media.Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu and other party workers also observed a silent protest in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow. They demanded that federal minister for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra resign.Congress party president Ajay Kumar Lallu said in a tweet in Hindi: “A silent protest continues at the Gandhi statue in Lucknow demanding the arrest of those responsible for the massacre of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and dismissal of Federal minister for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni.”The youth wing of India's main opposition party, Congress, on Saturday staged a protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence, demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra.As many as eight people, including four farmers, were killed on 3 October in the Lakhimpur Kheri region after a protest by farmers demanding revocation of three farm laws turned bloody. The farmers have alleged that vehicles owned by a federal minister deliberately ran them over without any provocation.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089662440_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ee68df3e5ea1affea00dc0037c0ae00.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
politics, crime, politics, farmers, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress, india, politics, politics, farmers, congress, farmers, indian national congress, congress, crime, crime, politics, india

Political Row Erupts as Maharashtra Government Shuts Down State Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

15:57 GMT 11.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIBYANGSHU SARKARLeftist students shout slogans against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Kolkata on October 4, 2021, after at least nine people were killed the day before in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
Leftist students shout slogans against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Kolkata on October 4, 2021, after at least nine people were killed the day before in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
The opposition parties of India have been attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led government after four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri region of Uttar Pradesh state a week ago. An SUV, allegedly owned by a federal minister, Ajay Kumar Mishra, and driven by his son, Ashish Mishra, ran into the protesters.
A week after four farmers died in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh State in India, the government in the western state of Maharashtra announced a statewide shutdown on Monday in solidarity with the farmers.
Maharashtra is ruled by the Shiv Sena-led alliance, which is the archrival of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its state.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government - comprising the Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - announced the shutdown at a joint press conference of the three parties on 11 October.

"I request the 120 million people of Maharashtra to support the farmers. Support means that all of you will join the shutdown and stop your work for a day," Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik told reporters on Monday.

The state government said everything will be closed except for essential services. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee and vegetable market will also be shut.

Government's Shutdown Call Sparks Political Row With BJP

The BJP, being the main opposition party in Maharashtra, condemned the statewide shutdown urged by the Shiv Sena-led government.
Former state chief and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has accused the MVA alliance of making political capital out of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh state.
BJP politician Nitesh Rane also warned against the forceful closure of shops and markets by workers of the MVA.
Meanwhile, there were mixed reactions on the statewide shutdown on social media.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu and other party workers also observed a silent protest in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow. They demanded that federal minister for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra resign.
Congress party president Ajay Kumar Lallu said in a tweet in Hindi: “A silent protest continues at the Gandhi statue in Lucknow demanding the arrest of those responsible for the massacre of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and dismissal of Federal minister for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni.”
The youth wing of India's main opposition party, Congress, on Saturday staged a protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence, demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra.
As many as eight people, including four farmers, were killed on 3 October in the Lakhimpur Kheri region after a protest by farmers demanding revocation of three farm laws turned bloody. The farmers have alleged that vehicles owned by a federal minister deliberately ran them over without any provocation.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:41 GMTErdogan Says Turkey 'Sick and Tired' of 'Terrorist Attacks' in Syria, Will 'Eliminate the Threats'
16:38 GMTMore Than Half of Jewish Israelis Favour Military Attack on Iran to Stop Nuclear Programme
16:29 GMTTell Me Why: Paul McCartney Reveals Who's to Blame for Beatles Breakup
16:14 GMTEx-Jammu & Kashmir Chief Blasts Probe Agencies, Claims Aryan Khan Was Targeted Because of Surname
16:00 GMTGlaring Anomalies: Why 6 January Insurrection Case Peddled by Dems Doesn't Hold Water
15:57 GMTPolitical Row Erupts as Maharashtra Government Shuts Down State Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
15:43 GMTEnd of Truce? Ethiopian Army Reportedly Launches Ground Offensive Against Tigray Rebels
15:34 GMTBorrell Says EU Can Prevent Migration Crisis by Averting Afghanistan's Economic Collapse
15:22 GMTMake My Waist Line Great Again: Trump 'Gained Weight as POTUS Because WH Kitchen Worked 24/7'
15:13 GMTGerman Conservatives to Pick New Leadership After Election Defeat
15:08 GMTPolish Border Guards Shoot in Air to Force Migrants Into Belarus, Minsk Says
14:39 GMT'India Cannot Be Left Behind': Prime Minister Modi Launches Space Association
14:38 GMTMajor Chinese Industrial Hub Braces for More Power Shortfalls Amid Energy Crisis
14:33 GMTMoscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Lawsuit Over Blocked YouTube Channel
14:23 GMTGreenpeace UK Blocks Downing Street to Urge Johnson to Stop Oil Drilling Off Scotland - Photo, Video
14:15 GMTNo Sharp Objects, Please: American Jewish Group Fights for Non-Circumcision
14:08 GMTFake Financial Services Network Defrauds German Investors Out of $17Mln
13:57 GMTIsrael to Double Settlements in Golan Heights, Prime Minister Says
13:57 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Surrenders to Court After Being Accused of Murder, Claims He's Innocent
13:40 GMTMerck Asks FDA Emergency Authorisation for Experimental COVID-19 Pill