Plenary Session of 67th NATO Parliamentary Assembly

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to attend the event and address the session's plenary meeting. 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Lisbon, Portugal, as the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is holding a plenary meeting on the final day of its 67th annual session.The event began on 8 October and involves representatives from 30 aligned nations. The topics on the agenda include climate, defence, China, and Russia.Some participants joined the session remotely due to the COVID pandemic.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

Roger Misso A parliament of countries which already belong to the EU Parliament. An alternative or does it supervise the EU Parliament or is it co-equal? In which case, which has greater authority in case of conflict of issues or perhaps they will never be in conflict with each other? In any case, if its a body of European states, what is the US doing in it? Conducting music?

Roger Misso 😆

russia

china

military & intelligence, russia, china, nato