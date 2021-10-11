Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Kremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/pandora-papers-saudi-newcastle-deal-scottish-independence-nobel-prize-this-weeks-news-headlines-1089829522.html
Pandora Papers; Saudi-Newcastle Deal; Scottish Independence; Nobel Prize; This Week's News Headlines
Pandora Papers; Saudi-Newcastle Deal; Scottish Independence; Nobel Prize; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Pandora Papers, the Saudi-Newcastle deal, Scottish independence, Nobel... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T09:39+0000
2021-10-11T09:39+0000
saudi arabia
scotland
nicola sturgeon
radio
us
nobel prize
pandora
scottish independence
newcastle united fc
the mother of all talk shows
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089829449_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3e5eae0f1d80df69ea4f4cf2e1e885.png
Pandora Papers; Saudi-Newcastle Deal; Scottish Independence; Nobel Prizes; This Week's News Headlines from US & UK
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Pandora Papers, the Saudi-Newcastle deal, Scottish independence, Nobel Prizes, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to a Nobel Prize winner Dr. David MacMillan - Professor at Princeton University. Journalist &amp; host of RT's Going Underground Afshin Rattansi delves into the Pandora Papers. Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Sir John Curtice updates us on the accusations that Nicola Sturgeon is trying to win Scottish independence by waiting for the opposition to die. Dr. Anas Altikriti - CEO of The Cordoba Foundation discusses the Saudi-Newcastle deal. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host and political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
saudi arabia
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089829449_328:0:1261:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e687a2861f3d2a07cf71ec7aef1c111c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, scotland, nicola sturgeon, radio, us, nobel prize, pandora, scottish independence, newcastle united fc, the mother of all talk shows, uk, аудио

Pandora Papers; Saudi-Newcastle Deal; Scottish Independence; Nobel Prize; This Week's News Headlines

09:39 GMT 11.10.2021
Pandora Papers; Saudi-Newcastle Deal; Scottish Independence; Nobel Prizes; This Week's News Headlines from US & UK
Subscribe
George Galloway - Sputnik International
George Galloway
All materials
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Pandora Papers, the Saudi-Newcastle deal, Scottish independence, Nobel Prizes, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to a Nobel Prize winner Dr. David MacMillan - Professor at Princeton University. Journalist & host of RT's Going Underground Afshin Rattansi delves into the Pandora Papers. Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Sir John Curtice updates us on the accusations that Nicola Sturgeon is trying to win Scottish independence by waiting for the opposition to die. Dr. Anas Altikriti - CEO of The Cordoba Foundation discusses the Saudi-Newcastle deal. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host and political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:30 GMTASOS CEO Resigns as Retail Giant Warns Profits Will Plummet Next Year
10:04 GMTEcuador's Parliament Opens Probe Into Pandora Papers Implicating President
10:03 GMTKremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
10:01 GMTNobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens
09:59 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces 2021 Nobel Economics Prize Laureate
09:55 GMTAluminium Tops $3,000 Per Tonne for First Time Since 2008
09:55 GMTOne Turkish Officer Dead, 3 Wounded in Shelling in Northern Syria, Ministry Says
09:28 GMTScotland Yard is 'Rotten' Believes UK Home Secretary as She Plans to Overhaul Met Police, Media Says
09:20 GMTPresident of Tunisia Approves New Government
09:17 GMTPowerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska
08:59 GMTBlame Game Erupts as India, China Fail to Make Headway in Military Talks to Cool Border Tensions
08:40 GMTIndia's Punjab Says Forced to Buy Power From Open Exchange as Thermal Plants Run Out of Coal
08:17 GMT'A Little Too Fast': King of Sweden Slams Nation's COVID-19 Reopening
08:10 GMTPlenary Session of 67th NATO Parliamentary Assembly
07:47 GMTCzech President Zeman in Stable Condition, Hospital Says
07:05 GMTUS, UK Warn of Security Threat to Top Luxury Hotel in Kabul
06:52 GMT500 Bags Packed With School Supplies, Several Activists & One Hope for a Better Future in Gaza
06:40 GMTIraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Late Daesh Leader Baghdadi, Iraqi PM Says
06:19 GMTVideo: Lebanese Media Reports Fire Near Zahrani Oil Facilities in Country's South
06:19 GMTFormer NATO Boss Urges Native Denmark to Cough Up for Defence