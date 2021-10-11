https://sputniknews.com/20211011/pandora-papers-saudi-newcastle-deal-scottish-independence-nobel-prize-this-weeks-news-headlines-1089829522.html

Pandora Papers; Saudi-Newcastle Deal; Scottish Independence; Nobel Prize; This Week's News Headlines

Pandora Papers; Saudi-Newcastle Deal; Scottish Independence; Nobel Prize; This Week's News Headlines

Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Pandora Papers, the Saudi-Newcastle deal, Scottish independence, Nobel... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

This week we talk to a Nobel Prize winner Dr. David MacMillan - Professor at Princeton University. Journalist & host of RT's Going Underground Afshin Rattansi delves into the Pandora Papers. Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Sir John Curtice updates us on the accusations that Nicola Sturgeon is trying to win Scottish independence by waiting for the opposition to die. Dr. Anas Altikriti - CEO of The Cordoba Foundation discusses the Saudi-Newcastle deal. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host and political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

