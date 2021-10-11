https://sputniknews.com/20211011/pandora-papers-saudi-newcastle-deal-scottish-independence-nobel-prize-this-weeks-news-headlines-1089829522.html
Pandora Papers; Saudi-Newcastle Deal; Scottish Independence; Nobel Prize; This Week's News Headlines
Pandora Papers; Saudi-Newcastle Deal; Scottish Independence; Nobel Prize; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Pandora Papers, the Saudi-Newcastle deal, Scottish independence, Nobel... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T09:39+0000
2021-10-11T09:39+0000
2021-10-11T09:39+0000
saudi arabia
scotland
nicola sturgeon
radio
us
nobel prize
pandora
scottish independence
newcastle united fc
the mother of all talk shows
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089829449_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3e5eae0f1d80df69ea4f4cf2e1e885.png
Pandora Papers; Saudi-Newcastle Deal; Scottish Independence; Nobel Prizes; This Week's News Headlines from US & UK
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Pandora Papers, the Saudi-Newcastle deal, Scottish independence, Nobel Prizes, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to a Nobel Prize winner Dr. David MacMillan - Professor at Princeton University. Journalist & host of RT's Going Underground Afshin Rattansi delves into the Pandora Papers. Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Sir John Curtice updates us on the accusations that Nicola Sturgeon is trying to win Scottish independence by waiting for the opposition to die. Dr. Anas Altikriti - CEO of The Cordoba Foundation discusses the Saudi-Newcastle deal. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host and political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
saudi arabia
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089829449_328:0:1261:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e687a2861f3d2a07cf71ec7aef1c111c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
George Galloway
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082093052_1332:0:3380:2048_100x100_80_0_0_303ba8721418377dd7f15affe28b0b83.png
saudi arabia, scotland, nicola sturgeon, radio, us, nobel prize, pandora, scottish independence, newcastle united fc, the mother of all talk shows, uk, аудио
Pandora Papers; Saudi-Newcastle Deal; Scottish Independence; Nobel Prize; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Pandora Papers, the Saudi-Newcastle deal, Scottish independence, Nobel Prizes, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to a Nobel Prize winner Dr. David MacMillan - Professor at Princeton University. Journalist & host of RT's Going Underground Afshin Rattansi delves into the Pandora Papers. Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Sir John Curtice updates us on the accusations that Nicola Sturgeon is trying to win Scottish independence by waiting for the opposition to die. Dr. Anas Altikriti - CEO of The Cordoba Foundation discusses the Saudi-Newcastle deal. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host and political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.
Tune in
every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com