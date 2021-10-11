https://sputniknews.com/20211011/one-turkish-officer-dead-3-wounded-in-shelling-in-northern-syria-ministry-says-1089827693.html

One Turkish Officer Dead, 3 Wounded in Shelling in Northern Syria, Ministry Says

One Turkish Officer Dead, 3 Wounded in Shelling in Northern Syria, Ministry Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - One Turkish police officer was killed and three others sustained injuries in rocket fire from Kurdish militants in the north of Syria, the... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

"As a result of an attack on an armoured vehicle with the use of guided missiles by members of the YPG/PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] terrorist group in the Azaz area of Operation Euphrates Shield, one Turkish special force police officer was killed and three injured", the Turkish Ministry of Interior Affairs said on 11 October.One of those injured is in serious condition, the statement added."Operation Euphrates Shield" was a cross-border operation carried out by the Turkish military between August 2016 and March 2017 to fight Daesh* and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organisations, fighting the Syrian military in order to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. Turkey has played a considerable role in the conflict by supporting various opposition groups fighting the Syrian government, while also attacking Kurdish forces located in Syria.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.

