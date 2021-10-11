Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Kremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/one-turkish-officer-dead-3-wounded-in-shelling-in-northern-syria-ministry-says-1089827693.html
One Turkish Officer Dead, 3 Wounded in Shelling in Northern Syria, Ministry Says
One Turkish Officer Dead, 3 Wounded in Shelling in Northern Syria, Ministry Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - One Turkish police officer was killed and three others sustained injuries in rocket fire from Kurdish militants in the north of Syria, the... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T09:55+0000
2021-10-11T09:55+0000
daesh
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/25/1077042581_0:203:2921:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_2448fff24ce0e40250a163272f4bde22.jpg
"As a result of an attack on an armoured vehicle with the use of guided missiles by members of the YPG/PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] terrorist group in the Azaz area of Operation Euphrates Shield, one Turkish special force police officer was killed and three injured", the Turkish Ministry of Interior Affairs said on 11 October.One of those injured is in serious condition, the statement added."Operation Euphrates Shield" was a cross-border operation carried out by the Turkish military between August 2016 and March 2017 to fight Daesh* and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organisations, fighting the Syrian military in order to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. Turkey has played a considerable role in the conflict by supporting various opposition groups fighting the Syrian government, while also attacking Kurdish forces located in Syria.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
daesh
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/25/1077042581_95:0:2826:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1b1fd46b2a459e445de36083aad4cb9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
daesh, turkey

One Turkish Officer Dead, 3 Wounded in Shelling in Northern Syria, Ministry Says

09:55 GMT 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Lefteris PitarakisA Turkish police armoured vehicle patrols the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey
A Turkish police armoured vehicle patrols the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - One Turkish police officer was killed and three others sustained injuries in rocket fire from Kurdish militants in the north of Syria, the Turkish Ministry of Interior Affairs said.
"As a result of an attack on an armoured vehicle with the use of guided missiles by members of the YPG/PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] terrorist group in the Azaz area of Operation Euphrates Shield, one Turkish special force police officer was killed and three injured", the Turkish Ministry of Interior Affairs said on 11 October.
One of those injured is in serious condition, the statement added.
"Operation Euphrates Shield" was a cross-border operation carried out by the Turkish military between August 2016 and March 2017 to fight Daesh* and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organisations, fighting the Syrian military in order to topple the government of President Bashar Assad. Turkey has played a considerable role in the conflict by supporting various opposition groups fighting the Syrian government, while also attacking Kurdish forces located in Syria.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
100011
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:30 GMTASOS CEO Resigns as Retail Giant Warns Profits Will Plummet Next Year
10:04 GMTEcuador's Parliament Opens Probe Into Pandora Papers Implicating President
10:03 GMTKremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
10:01 GMTNobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens
09:59 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces 2021 Nobel Economics Prize Laureate
09:55 GMTAluminium Tops $3,000 Per Tonne for First Time Since 2008
09:55 GMTOne Turkish Officer Dead, 3 Wounded in Shelling in Northern Syria, Ministry Says
09:28 GMTScotland Yard is 'Rotten' Believes UK Home Secretary as She Plans to Overhaul Met Police, Media Says
09:20 GMTPresident of Tunisia Approves New Government
09:17 GMTPowerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska
08:59 GMTBlame Game Erupts as India, China Fail to Make Headway in Military Talks to Cool Border Tensions
08:40 GMTIndia's Punjab Says Forced to Buy Power From Open Exchange as Thermal Plants Run Out of Coal
08:17 GMT'A Little Too Fast': King of Sweden Slams Nation's COVID-19 Reopening
08:10 GMTPlenary Session of 67th NATO Parliamentary Assembly
07:47 GMTCzech President Zeman in Stable Condition, Hospital Says
07:05 GMTUS, UK Warn of Security Threat to Top Luxury Hotel in Kabul
06:52 GMT500 Bags Packed With School Supplies, Several Activists & One Hope for a Better Future in Gaza
06:40 GMTIraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Late Daesh Leader Baghdadi, Iraqi PM Says
06:19 GMTVideo: Lebanese Media Reports Fire Near Zahrani Oil Facilities in Country's South
06:19 GMTFormer NATO Boss Urges Native Denmark to Cough Up for Defence