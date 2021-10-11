Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/nyc-mayor-de-blasio-booed-at-columbus-day-parade---reports-1089844453.html
NYC Mayor De Blasio Booed at Columbus Day Parade - Reports
NYC Mayor De Blasio Booed at Columbus Day Parade - Reports
Every Columbus Day, New Yorkers celebrate the legacy of Italians and Italian Americans in the US, marking the anniversary of when the famous 15th-century... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T20:18+0000
2021-10-11T20:18+0000
bill de blasio
us
parade
nyc
christopher columbus
italians
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089845185_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dff9ce75e2f5d1dc7c8fa4ad3e5e3a0e.jpg
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is himself of Italian origin, was not warmly received at Monday’s Columbus Day Parade.The politician shared his support for the celebrations on Twitter, honoring his grandparents who moved to the United States and contributed to its prosperity, like many other Italians.According to social media reports, however, New Yorkers who attended the parade, traditionally held in Manhattan, met him with a barrage of insults, including rather obscene comments.“F*ck you, you piece of sh*t” and “You piece of garbage“ were just some among the many.A local resident reportedly shared with media that her disgust for the NYC mayor was triggered by his incompetent policies.Ironically, de Blasio was NOT invited to last year’s parade, as the local Italian community reportedly isn’t happy with the mayor. This year, the Columbus Citizens Foundation said the mayor was ”absolutely welcome”— which turned out not to be the case, given the boos and the heckles.Disgraced ex-NY Gov.Andrew Cuomo, who stepped down this summer over sexual harassment revelations, was also ”certainly welcome to join”, the New York Post reported.
1
us
nyc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089845185_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_450dc9755bdd81cee23c8ad857884209.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bill de blasio, us, parade, nyc, christopher columbus, italians, viral

NYC Mayor De Blasio Booed at Columbus Day Parade - Reports

20:18 GMT 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / John MinchilloNew York City Mayor Bill De Blasio walks up Fifth Avenue past St. Patrick's Cathedral during the Columbus Day parade, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio walks up Fifth Avenue past St. Patrick's Cathedral during the Columbus Day parade, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
Every Columbus Day, New Yorkers celebrate the legacy of Italians and Italian Americans in the US, marking the anniversary of when the famous 15th-century Italian explorer ’discovered’ the New World.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is himself of Italian origin, was not warmly received at Mondays Columbus Day Parade.
The politician shared his support for the celebrations on Twitter, honoring his grandparents who moved to the United States and contributed to its prosperity, like many other Italians.
According to social media reports, however, New Yorkers who attended the parade, traditionally held in Manhattan, met him with a barrage of insults, including rather obscene comments.
“F*ck you, you piece of sh*t” and “You piece of garbage“ were just some among the many.
A local resident reportedly shared with media that her disgust for the NYC mayor was triggered by his incompetent policies.

“I love my New York people. I love my blue. I’m tired of the crime. I’m tired of him dividing people. He can go to godd*mn hell,” the woman told the newspaper.

Ironically, de Blasio was NOT invited to last years parade, as the local Italian community reportedly isnt happy with the mayor. This year, the Columbus Citizens Foundation said the mayor was ”absolutely welcome”— which turned out not to be the case, given the boos and the heckles.
Disgraced ex-NY Gov.Andrew Cuomo, who stepped down this summer over sexual harassment revelations, was also ”certainly welcome to join”, the New York Post reported.
270100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:08 GMTPreliminary Data Show Shiite Bloc Winning Iraqi General Election - Reports
20:52 GMTGeorge Clooney Calls Trump 'Knucklehead' and Biden 'Battered Child'
20:38 GMTInstagram Users Report Access Issues
20:18 GMTNYC Mayor De Blasio Booed at Columbus Day Parade - Reports
20:17 GMTUK Steel Industry Begs Government for Extra Energy Subsidies to Save Jobs
20:03 GMTVideos: Plane Crashes Into Neighborhood Near San Diego, California, Police Say
19:02 GMT'Never Out of Game!' Hillary Clinton Mulls Getting 'Involved' in Politics, Claims Democracy at Stake
18:42 GMTFacebook Oversight Board to Meet With Whistleblower Over Claims of Ignored User Safety
18:42 GMTScholar: 'Extremists of Green Movement Are Losing Ground' as Pro-Nuclear Alliance Surges Within EU
18:20 GMTAfghan Interpreter Who Once Helped Rescue Biden Made It Out of Country… No Thanks to US Government
18:08 GMTSyria Condemns Israel's Decision to Increase Number of Settlers in Golan Heights, Reports Say
18:04 GMTUK’s New Social Mobility Czar Slams Liberal ‘Bigotry of Low Expectations’
17:45 GMTJared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Visit Israel to Celebrate Abraham Accords
16:50 GMTIndian Home Minister Convenes Meeting to Discuss Coal Shortage, Power Outage Concerns
16:44 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Not Surprised' Scotland Yard Dropped Probe Into Sex Abuse Claims
16:41 GMTErdogan Says Turkey 'Sick and Tired' of 'Terrorist Attacks' in Syria, Will 'Eliminate the Threats'
16:38 GMTMore Than Half of Jewish Israelis Favour Military Attack on Iran to Stop Nuclear Programme
16:29 GMTTell Me Why: Paul McCartney Reveals Who's to Blame for Beatles Breakup
16:14 GMTEx-Jammu & Kashmir Chief Blasts Probe Agencies, Claims Aryan Khan Was Targeted Because of Surname
16:00 GMTGlaring Anomalies: Why 6 January Insurrection Case Peddled by Dems Doesn't Hold Water