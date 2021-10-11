NYC Mayor De Blasio Booed at Columbus Day Parade - Reports
© AP Photo / John MinchilloNew York City Mayor Bill De Blasio walks up Fifth Avenue past St. Patrick's Cathedral during the Columbus Day parade, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
Every Columbus Day, New Yorkers celebrate the legacy of Italians and Italian Americans in the US, marking the anniversary of when the famous 15th-century Italian explorer ’discovered’ the New World.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is himself of Italian origin, was not warmly received at Monday’s Columbus Day Parade.
The politician shared his support for the celebrations on Twitter, honoring his grandparents who moved to the United States and contributed to its prosperity, like many other Italians.
My grandparents, Giovanni de Blasio and Anna Briganti, came to America with their culture and faith.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 11, 2021
That faith was rewarded.
I’ve visited their hometowns in Italy. Their values endure.
Today we celebrate the Italian Americans who brought so much to our country.
Buona Festa! pic.twitter.com/uCWIRFksxM
According to social media reports, however, New Yorkers who attended the parade, traditionally held in Manhattan, met him with a barrage of insults, including rather obscene comments.
“F*ck you, you piece of sh*t” and “You piece of garbage“ were just some among the many.
Jeers for @NYCMayor at Columbus Day parades so far:— Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) October 11, 2021
“Yeah for FDNY, boo for you”
“Can’t wait for you to leave”
“F You de Blasio, F You a—hole”
“Go home!”
A local resident reportedly shared with media that her disgust for the NYC mayor was triggered by his incompetent policies.
“I love my New York people. I love my blue. I’m tired of the crime. I’m tired of him dividing people. He can go to godd*mn hell,” the woman told the newspaper.
Ironically, de Blasio was NOT invited to last year’s parade, as the local Italian community reportedly isn’t happy with the mayor. This year, the Columbus Citizens Foundation said the mayor was ”absolutely welcome”— which turned out not to be the case, given the boos and the heckles.
Disgraced ex-NY Gov.Andrew Cuomo, who stepped down this summer over sexual harassment revelations, was also ”certainly welcome to join”, the New York Post reported.