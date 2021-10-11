https://sputniknews.com/20211011/norway-joins-european-space-race-with-sub-arctic-satellite-base-1089825158.html

Norway Joins European Space Race With Sub-Arctic Satellite Base

According to space researcher Knut Robert Fossum, large traditional satellites will face increasingly stiffer competition from simpler models

As the race for the first European nation to launch satellites from its own territory intensifies, Norway is upping the stakes with the Andøya Space Centre located in Nordland County in the northern part of the country."We are now giving the go-ahead for the establishment of the launch base on Andøya. [The] Andøya Spaceport will receive a total of NOK 365 million [$42 million]", Prime Minister Erna Solberg said, as quoted by national broadcaster NRK.In the words of Christian Hauglie-Hanssen, the CEO of the Norwegian Space Centre, there are many players working to develop rockets, but few places where they can be launched.The Andøya Space Centre is a former rocket range that has been used since the 1960s for launching weather balloons and research spacecraft and is being primed as a launch service for small satellites. It currently has some 80 staff.The Norwegian space industry in general currently consists of around 40 large and small companies with a total turnover of around NOK 8 billion ($940 million) annually. Further development of Andøya is expected to elevate Norway's position as a provider of services. According to Roger Birkeland of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Andøya's infrastructure may allow it to become competitive and very important internationally. Hauglie-Hanssen emphasised that despite being a small nation, Norway's trump card is its credibility and coordination between the authorities, industries, and customer segment. Andøya's position in a low-traffic area is additionally seen as an edge over competitors such as Portugal.The first satellite launch from Andøya is expected to take place during the third quarter of 2022, the same year Scotland and Sweden aim to send their satellites into orbit. Sweden, in particular, voiced plans to launch a satellite in the summer of 2022 from Esrange, a vastly upgraded rocket range from the 1960s.

