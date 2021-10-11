Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded one half of the 2021 prize in economic sciences to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.Card was awarded for his "empirical contributions to labour economics", while Angrist and Imbens have been honoured for their "methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships".David Card is a Canadian-born labour economist at the University of California, Berkeley. His area of scientific interest embraces the economic impact of immigration, wage indexation, and the labour market.Joshua Angrist is a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He gained academic fame in urban economics and the economics of education.Guido Imbens teaches economics at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He specialises in econometrics.
The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded 52 times to 86 laureates between 1969 and 2020.
"This year’s Laureates ... have provided us with new insights about the labour market and shown what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments. Their approach has spread to other fields and revolutionised empirical research," the academy said in a statement.
