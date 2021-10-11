Registration was successful!
Kremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens
Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens
The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded 52 times to 86 laureates between 1969 and 2020.
2021-10-11T10:01+0000
2021-10-11T10:29+0000
world
nobel prize
economics
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/50/1077045003_0:102:2048:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_0d480650a04173405735b0092d9a244a.jpg
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded one half of the 2021 prize in economic sciences to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.Card was awarded for his "empirical contributions to labour economics", while Angrist and Imbens have been honoured for their "methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships".David Card is a Canadian-born labour economist at the University of California, Berkeley. His area of scientific interest embraces the economic impact of immigration, wage indexation, and the labour market.Joshua Angrist is a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He gained academic fame in urban economics and the economics of education.Guido Imbens teaches economics at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He specialises in econometrics.
News
world, nobel prize, economics

Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens

10:01 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 11.10.2021)
The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded 52 times to 86 laureates between 1969 and 2020.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded one half of the 2021 prize in economic sciences to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.
"This year’s Laureates ... have provided us with new insights about the labour market and shown what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments. Their approach has spread to other fields and revolutionised empirical research," the academy said in a statement.
Card was awarded for his "empirical contributions to labour economics", while Angrist and Imbens have been honoured for their "methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships".
David Card is a Canadian-born labour economist at the University of California, Berkeley. His area of scientific interest embraces the economic impact of immigration, wage indexation, and the labour market.
Joshua Angrist is a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He gained academic fame in urban economics and the economics of education.
Guido Imbens teaches economics at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He specialises in econometrics.
