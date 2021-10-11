https://sputniknews.com/20211011/nobel-prize-in-economics-awarded-to-card-angrist-imbens-1089830335.html

Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens

Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Card, Angrist, Imbens

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded 52 times to 86 laureates between 1969 and 2020. 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T10:01+0000

2021-10-11T10:01+0000

2021-10-11T10:29+0000

world

nobel prize

economics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/50/1077045003_0:102:2048:1254_1920x0_80_0_0_0d480650a04173405735b0092d9a244a.jpg

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded one half of the 2021 prize in economic sciences to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.Card was awarded for his "empirical contributions to labour economics", while Angrist and Imbens have been honoured for their "methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships".David Card is a Canadian-born labour economist at the University of California, Berkeley. His area of scientific interest embraces the economic impact of immigration, wage indexation, and the labour market.Joshua Angrist is a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He gained academic fame in urban economics and the economics of education.Guido Imbens teaches economics at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He specialises in econometrics.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, nobel prize, economics