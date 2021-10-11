https://sputniknews.com/20211011/new-zealand-orders-mandatory-vaccination-for-health-workers-and-teachers-1089834804.html

New Zealand Orders Mandatory Vaccination for Health Workers and Teachers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New Zealand is making vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for teachers and health workers, Minister for COVID-19 Response and... 11.10.2021

This means that people working in the health and disability sector must receive both doses of their COVID-19 shot by 1 December, and their first by 30 October.Those who work at schools and early learning centres are required to receive the first shot by November 15 and be fully vaccinated by 1 January.So far, 57% of the country's population have been fully vaccinated.

