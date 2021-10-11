Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/never-out-of-game-hillary-clinton-mulls-getting-involved-in-politics-claims-democracy-at-stake-1089844257.html
'Never Out of Game!' Hillary Clinton Mulls Getting 'Involved' in Politics, Claims Democracy at Stake
'Never Out of Game!' Hillary Clinton Mulls Getting 'Involved' in Politics, Claims Democracy at Stake
There have been persistent rumours about the former secretary of state planning a political comeback. It seems, however, that these rumours were only partially... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T19:02+0000
2021-10-11T19:02+0000
us
hillary clinton
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082508178_0:132:2500:1538_1920x0_80_0_0_6adf5223ce4fc10a8da90d070449737a.jpg
Former first lady, ex-secretary of state, and the ever spiteful Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton is not planning to abandon the political arena. On the contrary, she has vowed to continue to be "involved" in what she described as the "game of politics".Just don't get your hopes (or disappointment) too high – she is not planning to run for any office just yet, but she is not planning to stay in the shadows either, as the former presidential hopeful explained in an interview with ABC News. Clinton did not clarify what exactly her involvement in the political world will look like, but she explained what moved her to stay in the "game" – US "democracy is at stake".The former secretary of state added that she is "worried about what’s happening at home and around the world" and stressed that she therefore can't stand aside. Instead, she vowed to try to "help in some way".Clinton largely stayed out of politics since she lost the 2016 US presidential race, the second in her career, to Donald Trump. However, she did not shy away from making spiteful comments about her former rival during her public appearances. Namely, she questioned Trump's ability to lead the country and made allegations that he and his team were guilty of misconduct and had ties to Moscow – a myth that has been repeatedly dispelled by several investigations.While her fans repeatedly alleged that she might make a move and enter the presidential race in 2020, Clinton apparently decided not to check if three was her lucky number.
https://sputniknews.com/20211001/durham-reportedly-subpoenas-files-from-clinton-linked-firm-as-he-probes-fbi-investigation-into-1089579045.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082508178_138:0:2363:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_2b66b702ec350b0c9d6c0a2b1b270253.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, hillary clinton

'Never Out of Game!' Hillary Clinton Mulls Getting 'Involved' in Politics, Claims Democracy at Stake

19:02 GMT 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Richard ShotwellHillary Clinton participates in the Hulu "Hillary" panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif
Hillary Clinton participates in the Hulu Hillary panel during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
There have been persistent rumours about the former secretary of state planning a political comeback. It seems, however, that these rumours were only partially true.
Former first lady, ex-secretary of state, and the ever spiteful Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton is not planning to abandon the political arena. On the contrary, she has vowed to continue to be "involved" in what she described as the "game of politics".
Just don't get your hopes (or disappointment) too high – she is not planning to run for any office just yet, but she is not planning to stay in the shadows either, as the former presidential hopeful explained in an interview with ABC News. Clinton did not clarify what exactly her involvement in the political world will look like, but she explained what moved her to stay in the "game" – US "democracy is at stake".
"There’s many reasons for that. Some of them we saw on the screen with the insurrection, some of them because of the revelations about Facebook that creates a world of disinformation instead of, you know, one that we can agree on what the facts are".
In this image from video, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 - Sputnik International
Hillary Clinton
The former secretary of state added that she is "worried about what’s happening at home and around the world" and stressed that she therefore can't stand aside. Instead, she vowed to try to "help in some way".
In this image from video, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2021
Durham Reportedly Subpoenas Files From Clinton-Linked Firm as He Probes FBI Investigation Into Trump
1 October, 13:12 GMT
Clinton largely stayed out of politics since she lost the 2016 US presidential race, the second in her career, to Donald Trump. However, she did not shy away from making spiteful comments about her former rival during her public appearances. Namely, she questioned Trump's ability to lead the country and made allegations that he and his team were guilty of misconduct and had ties to Moscow – a myth that has been repeatedly dispelled by several investigations.
While her fans repeatedly alleged that she might make a move and enter the presidential race in 2020, Clinton apparently decided not to check if three was her lucky number.
130001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:02 GMT'Never Out of Game!' Hillary Clinton Mulls Getting 'Involved' in Politics, Claims Democracy at Stake
18:42 GMTFacebook Oversight Board to Meet With Whistleblower Over Claims of Ignored User Safety
18:42 GMTScholar: 'Extremists of Green Movement Are Losing Ground' as Pro-Nuclear Alliance Surges Within EU
18:20 GMTAfghan Interpreter Who Once Helped Rescue Biden Made It Out of Country… No Thanks to US Government
18:08 GMTSyria Condemns Israel's Decision to Increase Number of Settlers in Golan Heights, Reports Say
18:04 GMTUK’s New Social Mobility Czar Slams Liberal ‘Bigotry of Low Expectations’
17:45 GMTJared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Visit Israel to Celebrate Abraham Accords
16:50 GMTIndian Home Minister Convenes Meeting to Discuss Coal Shortage, Power Outage Concerns
16:44 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Not Surprised' Scotland Yard Dropped Probe Into Sex Abuse Claims
16:41 GMTErdogan Says Turkey 'Sick and Tired' of 'Terrorist Attacks' in Syria, Will 'Eliminate the Threats'
16:38 GMTMore Than Half of Jewish Israelis Favour Military Attack on Iran to Stop Nuclear Programme
16:29 GMTTell Me Why: Paul McCartney Reveals Who's to Blame for Beatles Breakup
16:14 GMTEx-Jammu & Kashmir Chief Blasts Probe Agencies, Claims Aryan Khan Was Targeted Because of Surname
16:00 GMTGlaring Anomalies: Why 6 January Insurrection Case Peddled by Dems Doesn't Hold Water
15:57 GMTPolitical Row Erupts as Maharashtra Government Shuts Down State Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
15:43 GMTEnd of Truce? Ethiopian Army Reportedly Launches Ground Offensive Against Tigray Rebels
15:34 GMTBorrell Says EU Can Prevent Migration Crisis by Averting Afghanistan's Economic Collapse
15:22 GMTMake My Waist Line Great Again: Trump 'Gained Weight as POTUS Because WH Kitchen Worked 24/7'
15:13 GMTGerman Conservatives to Pick New Leadership After Election Defeat
15:08 GMTPolish Border Guards Shoot in Air to Force Migrants Into Belarus, Minsk Says