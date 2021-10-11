Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/merck-asks-fda-emergency-authorisation-for-experimental-covid-19-pill-1089838358.html
Merck Asks FDA Emergency Authorisation for Experimental COVID-19 Pill
Merck Asks FDA Emergency Authorisation for Experimental COVID-19 Pill
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American pharmaceutical company Merck & Co said on 11 October that it has requested emergency approval from the US drug regulator for... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T13:40+0000
2021-10-11T14:01+0000
us
food and drug administration (fda)
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083768181_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e91accd52889ff89605fa833a6d533c9.jpg
On 1 October, the pharmaceutical giant announced a successful trial of molnupiravir, which reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 by 50%.If approved, the pill, which Merck developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, would be the first oral COVID-19 drug approved by the FDA.An interim analysis of a phase 3 study found that 7.3% of patients treated with molnupiravir were hospitalised within 29 days. Of the patients who received a placebo, 14.1% were hospitalised or had died by day 29. No deaths were reported among patients who were given molnupiravir within the 29-day period, while eight deaths were reported in placebo-treated patients.All 775 trial participants had laboratory-confirmed symptoms of COVID-19, and molnupiravir or a placebo were randomly administered within five days of symptoms, the statement said.Adverse events were comparable in the molnupiravir and placebo groups, with around 10% reporting adverse events. Just 1.3% of the molnupiravir group discontinued therapy due to an adverse event — less than the 3.4% of the placebo group did so.Participants were unvaccinated and had at least one underlying factor that put them at greater risk of developing a more severe case of the virus. The most common risk factors included obesity, being over 60 years of age, diabetes, or heart disease.Molnupiravir's efficacy was not affected by the timing of symptom onset or patients' underlying risk factors, the study showed. It also proved to be consistently effective in treating all COVID-19 variants, including the widely dominant and highly transmissible Delta strain.The trial was conducted at more than 170 locations, in countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Spain, Ukraine, and Guatemala.
https://sputniknews.com/20210510/indian-ministry-slammed-for-giving-away-free-polyherbal-pills-as-treatment-for-covid-19-1082846866.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083768181_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8854c132b557d809d22b4ec103d5f107.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, food and drug administration (fda), covid-19

Merck Asks FDA Emergency Authorisation for Experimental COVID-19 Pill

13:40 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 14:01 GMT 11.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Andrew Kelly Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020
 Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American pharmaceutical company Merck & Co said on 11 October that it has requested emergency approval from the US drug regulator for its antiviral COVID-19 treatment.
On 1 October, the pharmaceutical giant announced a successful trial of molnupiravir, which reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 by 50%.

"Merck has submitted an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral medicine, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for progressive to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalisation", the company said.

If approved, the pill, which Merck developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, would be the first oral COVID-19 drug approved by the FDA.

"At the interim analysis, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by approximately 50%", the statement read.

An interim analysis of a phase 3 study found that 7.3% of patients treated with molnupiravir were hospitalised within 29 days. Of the patients who received a placebo, 14.1% were hospitalised or had died by day 29. No deaths were reported among patients who were given molnupiravir within the 29-day period, while eight deaths were reported in placebo-treated patients.
All 775 trial participants had laboratory-confirmed symptoms of COVID-19, and molnupiravir or a placebo were randomly administered within five days of symptoms, the statement said.
FILE PHOTO: A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2021
Indian Ministry Slammed for Giving Away Free Polyherbal Pills as Treatment for COVID-19
10 May, 12:00 GMT
Adverse events were comparable in the molnupiravir and placebo groups, with around 10% reporting adverse events. Just 1.3% of the molnupiravir group discontinued therapy due to an adverse event — less than the 3.4% of the placebo group did so.
Participants were unvaccinated and had at least one underlying factor that put them at greater risk of developing a more severe case of the virus. The most common risk factors included obesity, being over 60 years of age, diabetes, or heart disease.
Molnupiravir's efficacy was not affected by the timing of symptom onset or patients' underlying risk factors, the study showed. It also proved to be consistently effective in treating all COVID-19 variants, including the widely dominant and highly transmissible Delta strain.
The trial was conducted at more than 170 locations, in countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Spain, Ukraine, and Guatemala.
111001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:08 GMTPolish Border Guards Shoot in Air to Force Migrants Into Belarus, Minsk Says
14:39 GMT'India Cannot Be Left Behind': Prime Minister Modi Launches Space Association
14:38 GMTMajor Chinese Industrial Hub Braces for More Power Shortfalls Amid Energy Crisis
14:33 GMTMoscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Lawsuit Over Blocked YouTube Channel
14:23 GMTGreenpeace UK Blocks Downing Street to Urge Johnson to Stop Oil Drilling Off Scotland - Photo, Video
14:15 GMTNo Sharp Objects, Please: American Jewish Group Fights for Non-Circumcision
14:08 GMTFake Financial Services Network Defrauds German Investors Out of $17Mln
13:57 GMTIsrael to Double Settlements in Golan Heights, Prime Minister Says
13:57 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Surrenders to Court After Being Accused of Murder, Claims He's Innocent
13:40 GMTMerck Asks FDA Emergency Authorisation for Experimental COVID-19 Pill
13:28 GMTChina Says US Approached Nuclear Submarine Accident Irresponsibly
13:22 GMTFour Arrested in Pro-EU Protests Amid Fears Poland Will Follow UK Out the Exit Door
13:19 GMTSputnik V Developers Blast Media for Fake News 'Undermining Global Partnership to Fight COVID'
13:15 GMTUK Business Secretary Didn't Lie About Treasury Talks to Back Energy Crisis-Hit Firms, Minister Says
13:04 GMTPhoto, Video: Six Astronauts to Spend Four Weeks on 'Fake Mars' in Israeli Desert
12:59 GMTFive Indian Soldiers Killed in Jammu and Kashmir
12:43 GMTCalifornia Democrat's 'F**k Elon' Tweet Led to Relocation of Tesla's HQ to Texas, Musk Suggests
12:39 GMTPrince Charles Says Understands British Climate Campaigners' Anger
12:32 GMTPrince Charles Reveals That His Car Runs on 'Wine and Cheese'
12:21 GMTHit Netflix Show Squid Game Inspires Peak Interest in Korean Language