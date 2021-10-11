https://sputniknews.com/20211011/mccarthy-condemns-lame-duck-pelosi-over-debt-issue-says-shes-on-farewell-tour-1089822858.html

McCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'

McCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'

His remarks come as senators voted on Thursday to approve a short-term raise to the US debt ceiling by $480 billion until early December, breaking a weeks-long... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T01:44+0000

2021-10-11T01:44+0000

2021-10-11T01:44+0000

us

nancy pelosi

republicans

house

kevin mccarthy

us congress

house democrats

us house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089823005_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_85ae983b2715074bfd5baa8ea3c1ac64.jpg

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday, claiming that the "lame duck speaker" is on her way out, as seen by the manner she handles things.In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, McCarthy commented on the speaker's visit to Europe, where she attended the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, which began Thursday in Rome.McCarthy repeated that Pelosi is "on her farewell tour," and that this is why she put "$200 million from our hard-working taxpayers for a park in her district" in the reconciliation legislation.McCarthy's words may turn out to become true if the Democrats lose the mid-term elections of 2022. In this case, McCarthy himself will take the seat of the speaker of the lower house of Congress.He went on with his complaint by saying that the speaker of the House has "desecrated" the institution by making it "it almost impossible for the minority to get documents from the Biden administration," suggesting that this is in an effort to avoid being held accountable for certain situations, such as how the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled.The Republican added that the speaker "now fines members up to $5,000 if they just walk through the wrong door going to the chambers," in an apparent reference to the fines imposed in January on lawmakers who refused to go through metal detectors in the Capitol or comply with security measures in the aftermath of the infamous January 6 riot.McCarthy also chastised Pelosi for appointing committee members, something he claims has never been done before in Congress. Last month, House Republicans unsuccessfully tried to stop a proposed $200 million investment in a national park in Pelosi's San Francisco district. The funds will be included in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation measure presently being considered in Congress.

https://sputniknews.com/20211010/house-insider-pelosis-fortune-more-than-doubled-in-last-3-years-amid-lucky-family-investments-1089817666.html

vot tak The aipac quisling mccarthy and aipac quisling pelosi, sitting in a tree... Bullsh*tting you and me. As is the dittohead who wrote this likudite propaganda article.

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, nancy pelosi, republicans, house, kevin mccarthy, us congress, house democrats, us house