Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/mccarthy-condemns-lame-duck-pelosi-over-debt-issue-says-shes-on-farewell-tour-1089822858.html
McCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'
McCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'
His remarks come as senators voted on Thursday to approve a short-term raise to the US debt ceiling by $480 billion until early December, breaking a weeks-long... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T01:44+0000
2021-10-11T01:44+0000
us
nancy pelosi
republicans
house
kevin mccarthy
us congress
house democrats
us house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089823005_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_85ae983b2715074bfd5baa8ea3c1ac64.jpg
US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday, claiming that the "lame duck speaker" is on her way out, as seen by the manner she handles things.In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, McCarthy commented on the speaker's visit to Europe, where she attended the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, which began Thursday in Rome.McCarthy repeated that Pelosi is "on her farewell tour," and that this is why she put "$200 million from our hard-working taxpayers for a park in her district" in the reconciliation legislation.McCarthy's words may turn out to become true if the Democrats lose the mid-term elections of 2022. In this case, McCarthy himself will take the seat of the speaker of the lower house of Congress.He went on with his complaint by saying that the speaker of the House has "desecrated" the institution by making it "it almost impossible for the minority to get documents from the Biden administration," suggesting that this is in an effort to avoid being held accountable for certain situations, such as how the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled.The Republican added that the speaker "now fines members up to $5,000 if they just walk through the wrong door going to the chambers," in an apparent reference to the fines imposed in January on lawmakers who refused to go through metal detectors in the Capitol or comply with security measures in the aftermath of the infamous January 6 riot.McCarthy also chastised Pelosi for appointing committee members, something he claims has never been done before in Congress. Last month, House Republicans unsuccessfully tried to stop a proposed $200 million investment in a national park in Pelosi's San Francisco district. The funds will be included in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation measure presently being considered in Congress.
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/house-insider-pelosis-fortune-more-than-doubled-in-last-3-years-amid-lucky-family-investments-1089817666.html
The aipac quisling mccarthy and aipac quisling pelosi, sitting in a tree... Bullsh*tting you and me. As is the dittohead who wrote this likudite propaganda article.
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089823005_102:0:2833:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4dc5e6ab23b44fd2d98a80ae5157cd62.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nancy pelosi, republicans, house, kevin mccarthy, us congress, house democrats, us house

McCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'

01:44 GMT 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, accompanied by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, speaks during a Congressional Remembrance Ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, accompanied by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, speaks during a Congressional Remembrance Ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
His remarks come as senators voted on Thursday to approve a short-term raise to the US debt ceiling by $480 billion until early December, breaking a weeks-long impasse on Capitol Hill and averting a default that could have triggered a massive recession for the economy.
US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday, claiming that the "lame duck speaker" is on her way out, as seen by the manner she handles things.
In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, McCarthy commented on the speaker's visit to Europe, where she attended the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, which began Thursday in Rome.

"She's a lame duck speaker. She's on her farewell tour. Where was she last month when the Democrats were working on reconciliation? The UK," McCarthy said. "Where is she today? She’s back in Europe when she’s supposed to be concerned about the debt ceiling."

McCarthy repeated that Pelosi is "on her farewell tour," and that this is why she put "$200 million from our hard-working taxpayers for a park in her district" in the reconciliation legislation.
"...A big problem that we have is what Nancy Pelosi has done in Congress," the leader of House Republicans also said on Sunday.
McCarthy's words may turn out to become true if the Democrats lose the mid-term elections of 2022. In this case, McCarthy himself will take the seat of the speaker of the lower house of Congress.
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
House Insider? Pelosi's Fortune More Than Doubled in Last 3 Years Amid 'Lucky' Family Investments
Yesterday, 18:07 GMT
He went on with his complaint by saying that the speaker of the House has "desecrated" the institution by making it "it almost impossible for the minority to get documents from the Biden administration," suggesting that this is in an effort to avoid being held accountable for certain situations, such as how the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled.

"She now has proxy voting where there are Democrats that have not shown up for work for months, but they still get their paycheck," McCarthy stated.

The Republican added that the speaker "now fines members up to $5,000 if they just walk through the wrong door going to the chambers," in an apparent reference to the fines imposed in January on lawmakers who refused to go through metal detectors in the Capitol or comply with security measures in the aftermath of the infamous January 6 riot.
McCarthy also chastised Pelosi for appointing committee members, something he claims has never been done before in Congress.
"She denied the minority the ability to even offer an amendment, something that hasn’t [been] done in the history of Congress," he continued.
Last month, House Republicans unsuccessfully tried to stop a proposed $200 million investment in a national park in Pelosi's San Francisco district. The funds will be included in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation measure presently being considered in Congress.
510000
Discuss
Popular comments
The aipac quisling mccarthy and aipac quisling pelosi, sitting in a tree... Bullsh*tting you and me. As is the dittohead who wrote this likudite propaganda article.
vtvot tak
11 October, 04:54 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:23 GMTDaesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports
01:59 GMTRussia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches
01:54 GMTSaakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike
01:44 GMTMcCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'
00:26 GMTState Dept Says Talks With Taliban Delegation in Doha ‘Candid’
00:25 GMTDemocrat Candidate for Virginia Gov. Claims CRT Was 'Made Up' By GOP, Trump Supporters
00:17 GMTBolsonaro Denied Entry to Football Match Due to Not Being Vaccinated
YesterdayA Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow
Yesterday'No Further Action': Scotland Yard Reportedly Drops Probe Into Prince Andrew's Alleged Sex Crimes
Yesterday6.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Hawaii, USGS Reports
YesterdayRussia’s Lavrov Urges EU to Act Reasonably on Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates
YesterdayJared Leto Says Was ’Teargassed’ at Anti-Vax Passport Protest in Italy He Stumbled Upon
Yesterday'Has to Walk a Fine Line': Major Trump Problems Threaten Pence's Political Future - Report
YesterdayNetizens Thank ’Dear God Emperor’ After COVID-19 Czar Fauci Blesses Trick-or-Treat This Year
YesterdayFacebook PR Chief Clegg Claims Panned Algorithms Protect Users from 'Hate Speech'
YesterdayVP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter
YesterdayUK Energy Firm Becomes Latest Victim of Gas Price Surge After BP Pulls Plug
YesterdayDrag Queen Says Sarah Everard's Killer Groped Him in Pub Three Years Ago
YesterdayDead Drops in Half-Eaten Sandwiches, Gum Packages: FBI Unveils Plot to Sell US Nuclear Sub Secrets
YesterdayGas Crisis in Europe May Last Over 6 Months, Serbian President Vucic Says