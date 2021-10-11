https://sputniknews.com/20211011/irans-top-general-decries-deadly-attack-on-shia-mosque-in-northern-afghanistan-1089835778.html

Iran's Top General Decries Deadly Attack on Shia Mosque in Northern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces has denounced the recent deadly bombing of a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri stressed the importance of bringing the perpetrators of the "heinous act" to justice. The attack, he continued, highlights the threat of "takfiri terrorism."The Iranian military commander called for unity, security and stability in the region, noting that the formation of an inclusive government would help restore peace in Afghanistan.Bagheri also extended his condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the attack.On 8 October, a bomb exploded at a Shia mosque during Friday prayer, leaving around 150 people killed and 200 others injured. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the attack as a barbaric act aimed at destabilising the country at a new stage in its history.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.

