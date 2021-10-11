https://sputniknews.com/20211011/instagram-users-report-access-issues-1089845753.html

Instagram Users Report Access Issues

Instagram Users Report Access Issues

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Instagram users reported issues having access to the photo sharing app on Monday, a week after a massive outage hit multiple Facebook... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Downdetector website, which tracks disruptions in online networks, showed that user complaints spiked at around 3:30 p.m. EST.Problems were reported in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and to a lesser extend in Russia.More than 60% of those affected reported problems accessing the smartphone app, with some experiencing server connection issues and problems with the website.

