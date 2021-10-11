Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/instagram-users-report-access-issues-1089845753.html
Instagram Users Report Access Issues
Instagram Users Report Access Issues
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Instagram users reported issues having access to the photo sharing app on Monday, a week after a massive outage hit multiple Facebook... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T20:38+0000
2021-10-11T20:38+0000
2021-10-11T20:38+0000
social media
instagram
viral
netizens
downdetector
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079882158_0:208:2001:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_4a821fd0c4332c81d07562662916f38c.jpg
The Downdetector website, which tracks disruptions in online networks, showed that user complaints spiked at around 3:30 p.m. EST.Problems were reported in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and to a lesser extend in Russia.More than 60% of those affected reported problems accessing the smartphone app, with some experiencing server connection issues and problems with the website.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079882158_97:0:1874:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_a806f0c1ec0b58ccb481263850c77d12.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
social media, instagram, viral, netizens, downdetector
Instagram Users Report Access Issues
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Instagram users reported issues having access to the photo sharing app on Monday, a week after a massive outage hit multiple Facebook services.
The Downdetector website, which tracks disruptions in online networks, showed that user complaints spiked at around 3:30 p.m. EST.
Problems were reported in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and to a lesser extend in Russia.
More than 60% of those affected reported problems accessing the smartphone app, with some experiencing server connection issues and problems with the website.