Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/instagram-users-report-access-issues-1089845753.html
Instagram Users Report Access Issues
Instagram Users Report Access Issues
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Instagram users reported issues having access to the photo sharing app on Monday, a week after a massive outage hit multiple Facebook... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T20:38+0000
2021-10-11T20:38+0000
social media
instagram
viral
netizens
downdetector
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079882158_0:208:2001:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_4a821fd0c4332c81d07562662916f38c.jpg
The Downdetector website, which tracks disruptions in online networks, showed that user complaints spiked at around 3:30 p.m. EST.Problems were reported in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and to a lesser extend in Russia.More than 60% of those affected reported problems accessing the smartphone app, with some experiencing server connection issues and problems with the website.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079882158_97:0:1874:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_a806f0c1ec0b58ccb481263850c77d12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
social media, instagram, viral, netizens, downdetector

Instagram Users Report Access Issues

20:38 GMT 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jenny KaneThis Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York
This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jenny Kane
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Instagram users reported issues having access to the photo sharing app on Monday, a week after a massive outage hit multiple Facebook services.
The Downdetector website, which tracks disruptions in online networks, showed that user complaints spiked at around 3:30 p.m. EST.
Problems were reported in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and to a lesser extend in Russia.
More than 60% of those affected reported problems accessing the smartphone app, with some experiencing server connection issues and problems with the website.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:08 GMTPreliminary Data Show Shiite Bloc Winning Iraqi General Election - Reports
20:52 GMTGeorge Clooney Calls Trump 'Knucklehead' and Biden 'Battered Child'
20:38 GMTInstagram Users Report Access Issues
20:18 GMTNYC Mayor De Blasio Booed at Columbus Day Parade - Reports
20:17 GMTUK Steel Industry Begs Government for Extra Energy Subsidies to Save Jobs
20:03 GMTVideos: Plane Crashes Into Neighborhood Near San Diego, California, Police Say
19:02 GMT'Never Out of Game!' Hillary Clinton Mulls Getting 'Involved' in Politics, Claims Democracy at Stake
18:42 GMTFacebook Oversight Board to Meet With Whistleblower Over Claims of Ignored User Safety
18:42 GMTScholar: 'Extremists of Green Movement Are Losing Ground' as Pro-Nuclear Alliance Surges Within EU
18:20 GMTAfghan Interpreter Who Once Helped Rescue Biden Made It Out of Country… No Thanks to US Government
18:08 GMTSyria Condemns Israel's Decision to Increase Number of Settlers in Golan Heights, Reports Say
18:04 GMTUK’s New Social Mobility Czar Slams Liberal ‘Bigotry of Low Expectations’
17:45 GMTJared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Visit Israel to Celebrate Abraham Accords
16:50 GMTIndian Home Minister Convenes Meeting to Discuss Coal Shortage, Power Outage Concerns
16:44 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Not Surprised' Scotland Yard Dropped Probe Into Sex Abuse Claims
16:41 GMTErdogan Says Turkey 'Sick and Tired' of 'Terrorist Attacks' in Syria, Will 'Eliminate the Threats'
16:38 GMTMore Than Half of Jewish Israelis Favour Military Attack on Iran to Stop Nuclear Programme
16:29 GMTTell Me Why: Paul McCartney Reveals Who's to Blame for Beatles Breakup
16:14 GMTEx-Jammu & Kashmir Chief Blasts Probe Agencies, Claims Aryan Khan Was Targeted Because of Surname
16:00 GMTGlaring Anomalies: Why 6 January Insurrection Case Peddled by Dems Doesn't Hold Water