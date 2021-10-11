https://sputniknews.com/20211011/indian-home-minister-convenes-meeting-to-discuss-coal-shortage-power-outage-concerns-1089839702.html

Indian Home Minister Convenes Meeting to Discuss Coal Shortage, Power Outage Concerns

Indian Home Minister Convenes Meeting to Discuss Coal Shortage, Power Outage Concerns

India is facing an unprecedented power crisis as more than half of the country's 135 coal-fired power plants, which generate nearly 70 percent of the... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T16:50+0000

2021-10-11T16:50+0000

2021-10-11T16:50+0000

new delhi

delhi

world

india

coal

coal

power

world

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101667/97/1016679768_0:221:5520:3326_1920x0_80_0_0_e4dedc462cca43fb8963f635a4d4d78b.jpg

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh and Coal Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday amid reports of a coal crisis in the country. During the hour-long meeting, the three ministers are thought believed to have discussed the availability of coal to power plants. The meeting was also attended by senior bureaucrats and officials from the state-run energy conglomerate the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited.Several Indian states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Bengal and the union territory of Delhi, have warned of possible blackouts. But the federal government has vowed that India has ample coal stocks to meet the demand of its power plants.Seventy percent of the electricity in India is generated using coal.The current fuel stock at coal-powered plants is about 7.2 million tons, sufficient for four days, the statement added.India is the world's second-largest coal-consuming country after China, which, in turn, has recently witnessed widespread power outages that have shut down factories and badly hit production, as well as global supply chains.

new delhi

delhi

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

new delhi, delhi, world, india, coal, coal, power, world, india