https://sputniknews.com/20211011/india-confirms-modi-to-participate-in-g20-summit-on-afghanistan-1089835603.html

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remotely take part in a G20 extraordinary summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday, the Indian Ministry... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T12:07+0000

2021-10-11T12:07+0000

2021-10-11T12:07+0000

narendra modi

asia & pacific

g20

afghanistan

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089089125_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0498a974b667a59becec1d55384bca13.jpg

The agenda of the meeting includes such topics as humanitarian aid, security and counter-terrorism, as well as respect for human rights in Afghanistan.French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that it was necessary for the G20 countries to set out the "conditions for the recognition of the Taliban [designated terrorist by the UN and Russia]" after they formed an interim government in Afghanistan last month. Macron suggested that the first condition should be further humanitarian operations in the country. In addition, the militants must stop any contact with terrorist groups and respect human rights.In late September, Italy announced that it would convene an extraordinary G20 meeting on 12 October to discuss Afghanistan, two weeks ahead of the final summit to be held in Rome on 30-31 October.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

narendra modi, asia & pacific, g20, afghanistan, india