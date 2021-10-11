Registration was successful!
India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan
India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remotely take part in a G20 extraordinary summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday, the Indian Ministry... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
The agenda of the meeting includes such topics as humanitarian aid, security and counter-terrorism, as well as respect for human rights in Afghanistan.French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that it was necessary for the G20 countries to set out the "conditions for the recognition of the Taliban [designated terrorist by the UN and Russia]" after they formed an interim government in Afghanistan last month. Macron suggested that the first condition should be further humanitarian operations in the country. In addition, the militants must stop any contact with terrorist groups and respect human rights.In late September, Italy announced that it would convene an extraordinary G20 meeting on 12 October to discuss Afghanistan, two weeks ahead of the final summit to be held in Rome on 30-31 October.
narendra modi, asia & pacific, g20, afghanistan, india

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

12:07 GMT 11.10.2021
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures after addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark country's 75th Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2021.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remotely take part in a G20 extraordinary summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed.

"At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in the virtual format", the Indian ministry said.

The agenda of the meeting includes such topics as humanitarian aid, security and counter-terrorism, as well as respect for human rights in Afghanistan.
French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that it was necessary for the G20 countries to set out the "conditions for the recognition of the Taliban [designated terrorist by the UN and Russia]" after they formed an interim government in Afghanistan last month.
A Taliban soldier shoots at an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan, 8 September 2021.
A Taliban soldier shoots at an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan, 8 September 2021.
Macron suggested that the first condition should be further humanitarian operations in the country. In addition, the militants must stop any contact with terrorist groups and respect human rights.
In late September, Italy announced that it would convene an extraordinary G20 meeting on 12 October to discuss Afghanistan, two weeks ahead of the final summit to be held in Rome on 30-31 October.
