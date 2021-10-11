Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/india-cannot-be-left-behind-prime-minister-modi-launches-space-association-1089830174.html
'India Cannot Be Left Behind': Prime Minister Modi Launches Space Association
'India Cannot Be Left Behind': Prime Minister Modi Launches Space Association
During the virtual launch of the Indian Space Association, which will be headed by Lt. Gen. Anil Bhatt (Retd), Prime Minister Modi said that in the last seven... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T14:39+0000
2021-10-11T14:39+0000
narendra modi
india
space
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/16/1082702632_0:0:1369:770_1920x0_80_0_0_4c0c6e3f24cb125e88bb9ce1a1b09998.png
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body that will represent various stakeholders in the country's space domain. Modi said that the world is moving away from the Information Technology age to the Space age, and India cannot be left behind.During the virtual launch event, the prime minister said that the government's approach to space reforms is based on four pillars: the freedom of innovation to the private sector, the role of the government as an enabler, preparing youth for the future, and seeing the space sector as a resource for the progress of the common man. While interacting with representatives of the Space Industry, Modi said India is one of the few countries which has developed expertise in launching vehicles, satellites, and interplanetary exploration. He also stated that the Indian government has played a crucial role in introducing the private players in space technology, as earlier the space sector was only limited to the government. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that the government aims to increase the participation of women in the field. During the address, he also stated that there has never been such a decisive government in India as it is today. "Our space sector is a big medium to make progress for the 1.30 billion citizens of the country. For us, the space sector means better mapping, imaging and connectivity for the common man. For us, the space sector means a better speed for the entrepreneurs from shipment to delivery," the Prime Minister's Office quoted him as saying in a tweet in Hindi.The newly-launched ISpA aims to be the voice of the country's space sector and its founding members include Larsen &amp; Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries, and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics, and Maxar India. Over the years, India led by its space agency ISRO has made consistent progress in the space sector. Now, many global, as well as domestic companies, are taking an interest in the domain of space, especially space-based communication networks. SpaceX’s StarLink, Sunil Bharti Mittal’s OneWeb, Amazon’s Project Kuiper among others have already bet on satellite communications as the next frontier to provide internet connectivity. Until now satellite communications have had limited usage by a few corporations and institutions for emergency purposes.Reportedly, India has only 300,000 satellite communications customers as compared with 4.5 million in the US and 2.1 million in the European Union.
india
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/16/1082702632_113:0:1180:800_1920x0_80_0_0_ac5c971ad6d6482d5cb9e12fd362d5cc.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
narendra modi, india, space, science

'India Cannot Be Left Behind': Prime Minister Modi Launches Space Association

14:39 GMT 11.10.2021
© Sputnik ScreenshotIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22, 2021
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Leaders Summit on Climate on April 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
During the virtual launch of the Indian Space Association, which will be headed by Lt. Gen. Anil Bhatt (Retd), Prime Minister Modi said that in the last seven years, space technology has been converted into a tool of last-mile delivery and transparent governance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body that will represent various stakeholders in the country's space domain. Modi said that the world is moving away from the Information Technology age to the Space age, and India cannot be left behind.
During the virtual launch event, the prime minister said that the government's approach to space reforms is based on four pillars: the freedom of innovation to the private sector, the role of the government as an enabler, preparing youth for the future, and seeing the space sector as a resource for the progress of the common man.
While interacting with representatives of the Space Industry, Modi said India is one of the few countries which has developed expertise in launching vehicles, satellites, and interplanetary exploration.
"We need to strengthen the brand value of efficiency and affordability and we need to become part of the end-to-end space system supply chain. As partners, the government will support the industry, young innovators, startups," Modi said.
He also stated that the Indian government has played a crucial role in introducing the private players in space technology, as earlier the space sector was only limited to the government.

"From the Defence to the Space sector, the government is sharing its expertise, providing a launchpad for the private sector and ISRO's facilities are being opened. We will ensure that technology that has matured in the sector is transferred to private companies and the government will act as an aggregator for space assets," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that the government aims to increase the participation of women in the field.
During the address, he also stated that there has never been such a decisive government in India as it is today.
"Our space sector is a big medium to make progress for the 1.30 billion citizens of the country. For us, the space sector means better mapping, imaging and connectivity for the common man. For us, the space sector means a better speed for the entrepreneurs from shipment to delivery," the Prime Minister's Office quoted him as saying in a tweet in Hindi.
The newly-launched ISpA aims to be the voice of the country's space sector and its founding members include Larsen & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries, and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics, and Maxar India.
Over the years, India led by its space agency ISRO has made consistent progress in the space sector.
Now, many global, as well as domestic companies, are taking an interest in the domain of space, especially space-based communication networks. SpaceX’s StarLink, Sunil Bharti Mittal’s OneWeb, Amazon’s Project Kuiper among others have already bet on satellite communications as the next frontier to provide internet connectivity.
Until now satellite communications have had limited usage by a few corporations and institutions for emergency purposes.
Reportedly, India has only 300,000 satellite communications customers as compared with 4.5 million in the US and 2.1 million in the European Union.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:39 GMT'India Cannot Be Left Behind': Prime Minister Modi Launches Space Association
14:38 GMTMajor Chinese Industrial Hub Braces for More Power Shortfalls Amid Energy Crisis
14:33 GMTMoscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Lawsuit Over Blocked YouTube Channel
14:23 GMTGreenpeace UK Blocks Downing Street to Urge Johnson to Stop Oil Drilling Off Scotland - Photo, Video
14:15 GMTNo Sharp Objects, Please: American Jewish Group Fights for Non-Circumcision
14:08 GMTFake Financial Services Network Defrauds German Investors Out of $17Mln
13:57 GMTIsrael to Double Settlements in Golan Heights, Prime Minister Says
13:57 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Surrenders to Court After Being Accused of Murder, Claims He's Innocent
13:40 GMTMerck Asks FDA Emergency Authorisation for Experimental COVID-19 Pill
13:28 GMTChina Says US Approached Nuclear Submarine Accident Irresponsibly
13:22 GMTFour Arrested in Pro-EU Protests Amid Fears Poland Will Follow UK Out the Exit Door
13:19 GMTSputnik V Developers Blast Media for Fake News 'Undermining Global Partnership to Fight COVID'
13:15 GMTUK Business Secretary Didn't Lie About Treasury Talks to Back Energy Crisis-Hit Firms, Minister Says
13:04 GMTPhoto, Video: Six Astronauts to Spend Four Weeks on 'Fake Mars' in Israeli Desert
12:59 GMTFive Indian Soldiers Killed in Jammu and Kashmir
12:43 GMTCalifornia Democrat's 'F**k Elon' Tweet Led to Relocation of Tesla's HQ to Texas, Musk Suggests
12:39 GMTPrince Charles Says Understands British Climate Campaigners' Anger
12:32 GMTPrince Charles Reveals That His Car Runs on 'Wine and Cheese'
12:21 GMTHit Netflix Show Squid Game Inspires Peak Interest in Korean Language
12:11 GMTIran's Top General Decries Deadly Attack on Shia Mosque in Northern Afghanistan