Haters Gonna Hate: K-Pop Icon Sunmi Responds to Online Malice After the Show 'Girls Planet 999'

The popular solo singer has taken to Twitter to respond to the death threats and other malicious comments levelled at her. 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

Singer and feminist icon Sunmi has complained of hateful comments from viewers of the musical idol show "Girls Planet 999", leaving fans in a tizzy about the issue. On October 11th, Sunmi shared some screenshots of malicious posts and comments from the online community DC Gallery dedicated to "Girls Planet 999", where she is a "K-pop master" who judges and mentors the show's participants. The singer, who has been in the entertainment industry for years, faced anger from viewers over her high standards of judging in the first episode of the show.One post Sunmi shared stated: "How should I kill this b*tch Sunmi?" Other netizens joined in, adding to the hate, saying: "Sunmi don't release an album. I'm going to f***ing curse her out like crazy in real time on music sites to sabotage the release". One user even went so far as to claim that one of the most prominent musicians on the Korean stage has no aura or charisma.Responding to the malice in a series of tweets, Sunmi asked what she had done to face such hatred, adding that she simply tried to tell a story, based on her experience and observations so that more people could relate and she fully supported the participants and asked the audience to do the same. Many K-Pop fans and Sunmi's supporters came to their favourite performer's defence on social media.Earlier the same day, buzz erupted on online platforms after the talented singer released a digital single and music video called "Go or Stop?" \Sunmi made her debut in 2007 as a member of the South Korean group Wonder Girls, later leaving the band in 2010 to blaze a solo career. Since then, she's earned a huge base of fans and become one of the most popular solo performers in Korea and abroad.

