German Conservatives to Pick New Leadership After Election Defeat

11.10.2021

Paul Ziemiak, the CDU general secretary, told a news conference in Berlin that the conservatives were ready "to begin the process of renewal and reinvent ourselves".CDU leader Armin Laschet signalled his decision to resign last week after the party suffered its worst federal election defeat ever in 26 September legislative polls. He said that the party leadership should be replaced from the chairman to the federal executive committee.Ziemiak said local party bosses would meet in late October to discuss how many party members should be involved in choosing the next leadership.Ziemiak said the CDU still hoped to be part of the next federal government and was following closely the ongoing coalition negotiations between the rival Social Democrats and two smaller runner-up parties.

