George Clooney Calls Trump 'Knucklehead' and Biden 'Battered Child'

George Clooney and his London-based lawyer wife Amal were in the British capital for a screening of his new film on Sunday, but made time earlier for an... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

George Clooney has said US President Joe Biden's ailing government is like a "battered child" recovering from Donald Trump's presidency.The liberal actor and director made the comments in an interview with BBC political pundit Andrew Marr on Sunday ahead of a London screening of his new film The Tender Bar.Clooney blamed Biden's plummeting public approval ratings — following the disastrous panicked pull-out from Kabul, the ongoing illegal immigrant crisis at the Mexican border and the president's controversial 'no jab, no job' vaccine mandate — was just a hangover from the Trump era. Clooney claimed he and Trump go way back — and the property tycoon-turned-president was nothing but a womaniser.

