George Clooney Calls Trump 'Knucklehead' and Biden 'Battered Child'
George Clooney Calls Trump 'Knucklehead' and Biden 'Battered Child'
George Clooney and his London-based lawyer wife Amal were in the British capital for a screening of his new film on Sunday, but made time earlier for an... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
George Clooney has said US President Joe Biden's ailing government is like a "battered child" recovering from Donald Trump's presidency.The liberal actor and director made the comments in an interview with BBC political pundit Andrew Marr on Sunday ahead of a London screening of his new film The Tender Bar.Clooney blamed Biden's plummeting public approval ratings — following the disastrous panicked pull-out from Kabul, the ongoing illegal immigrant crisis at the Mexican border and the president's controversial 'no jab, no job' vaccine mandate — was just a hangover from the Trump era. Clooney claimed he and Trump go way back — and the property tycoon-turned-president was nothing but a womaniser.
20:52 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 20:56 GMT 11.10.2021)
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSScreening of the film "The Tender Bar" at the London Film Festival
Screening of the film The Tender Bar at the London Film Festival - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
George Clooney and his London-based lawyer wife Amal were in the British capital for a screening of his new film on Sunday, but made time earlier for an interview with the BBC's former political editor Andrew Marr.
George Clooney has said US President Joe Biden's ailing government is like a "battered child" recovering from Donald Trump's presidency.
The liberal actor and director made the comments in an interview with BBC political pundit Andrew Marr on Sunday ahead of a London screening of his new film The Tender Bar.
Clooney blamed Biden's plummeting public approval ratings — following the disastrous panicked pull-out from Kabul, the ongoing illegal immigrant crisis at the Mexican border and the president's controversial 'no jab, no job' vaccine mandate — was just a hangover from the Trump era.
"It’s like taking a battered child and thinking everything’s going to be OK his first day in school," Clooney said. "There’s a lot of things that have to be repaired, there’s a lot of healing that has to happen, and its going to take time."
Clooney claimed he and Trump go way back — and the property tycoon-turned-president was nothing but a womaniser.
"It’s so funny, because he was just this knucklehead,’’ Clooney said. "I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he’d be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’ That’s all he was."
