Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
UK Fuel Crisis
Fuel prices in the UK rose sharply in the end of the summer, creating a risk supply chain disruptions. The situation was aggravated by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the number of truck drivers, including fuel tankers, has decreased.
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/foreign-vacation-of-uks-johnson-slammed-as-range-of-crises-mount-1089844523.html
Critics Slam BoJo for Foreign Vacation as Range of Crises Mount in UK
Critics Slam BoJo for Foreign Vacation as Range of Crises Mount in UK
Due to the ongoing natural gas crisis in Europe, British steel, glass, ceramics, and paper producers, among others, have warned that they may be forced to... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T22:08+0000
2021-10-11T22:10+0000
uk fuel crisis
boris johnson
fuel
gas
vacation
crisis
gas supplies
fuel shortage
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089846973_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0bd36f0ec90837a3a6a1a081870ddc.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under fire for taking a family vacation, his first since early 2020, in the midst of a fuel price crisis that might grind industry to a standstill, The Daily Mail reported on Monday.Johnson took his 33-year-old pregnant wife, Carrie, and one-year-old son Winfred away on a sunny trip at the lavish Costa del Sol, Southern Spain holiday house of one of his ministers, and Downing Street has stressed that the prime minister has full control of the country.At the same time, Johnson is facing mounting opposition from his critics, who are concerned that thousands of manufacturing jobs will be lost in key northern constituencies as a result of global demand and supply chain concerns following the pandemic, which has sent gasoline prices skyrocketing.According to the report, Gareth Stace, director general of UK Steel, reacted angrily, questioning the timing of the PM's vacation at a time when numerous critical industries were under severe stress.At the same time, one of the sources told the Sunday Mirror that although it is "fine" for Johnson to take a break, "the timing shows just how out of touch he is with ordinary Brits facing bills, bills and yet more bills."Tony Blair's former spin doctor, Alastair Campbell, tweeted his discontent about the news on Monday morning as well."Everybody's entitled to a break and you want people in public life to be fit and healthy and focused, and my problem with him is that it underlines the fact that he isn't really focused on the job in the way that he should be," he is quoted as saying in a separate interview on the matter. "It's also true, as you know I worked with Tony Blair a long time, you can do an awful lot of work wherever you are, but I feel that Boris Johnson is trolling us the whole time. I don't think he's focused on the job in the way that he should be."The head of the British GMB general trade union Gary Smith reportedly stated that "industry is on the brink of collapse, while our members are desperately concerned their jobs are about to go down the pan."In his turn, Security Minister Damian Hinds said it was "important for the whole country" that the prime minister has time to switch off, while Downing Street and government leaders backed his right to take a vacation.Johnson's press secretary reportedly reiterated this argument, noting that the prime minister "has been kept regularly updated on the ongoing work to address the current issues around fuel and supply chains."Earlier the UK media reported that Johnson was said to be "utterly exhausted" by the events of recent months. Especially as this comes after the prime minister was unable to enjoy his summer "staycation" in the UK's West Country, which was cut short after only a day because of the Afghanistan situation.
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/uk-steel-industry-begs-government-for-extra-energy-subsidies-to-save-jobs-1089844784.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089846973_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a6feaa56e2ed930ba48f291a73038d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, fuel, gas, vacation, crisis, gas supplies, fuel shortage, uk

Critics Slam BoJo for Foreign Vacation as Range of Crises Mount in UK

22:08 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 22:10 GMT 11.10.2021)
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLEBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Due to the ongoing natural gas crisis in Europe, British steel, glass, ceramics, and paper producers, among others, have warned that they may be forced to suspend production unless the government acts to lower soaring energy prices.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under fire for taking a family vacation, his first since early 2020, in the midst of a fuel price crisis that might grind industry to a standstill, The Daily Mail reported on Monday.
Johnson took his 33-year-old pregnant wife, Carrie, and one-year-old son Winfred away on a sunny trip at the lavish Costa del Sol, Southern Spain holiday house of one of his ministers, and Downing Street has stressed that the prime minister has full control of the country.
At the same time, Johnson is facing mounting opposition from his critics, who are concerned that thousands of manufacturing jobs will be lost in key northern constituencies as a result of global demand and supply chain concerns following the pandemic, which has sent gasoline prices skyrocketing.
According to the report, Gareth Stace, director general of UK Steel, reacted angrily, questioning the timing of the PM's vacation at a time when numerous critical industries were under severe stress.
"I'm sure he can get on the phone and get talking to them but to my mind, now is not the time for a prime minister to be on holiday, from the steel sector point of view," he is quoted in the report as saying.
At the same time, one of the sources told the Sunday Mirror that although it is "fine" for Johnson to take a break, "the timing shows just how out of touch he is with ordinary Brits facing bills, bills and yet more bills."
Tony Blair's former spin doctor, Alastair Campbell, tweeted his discontent about the news on Monday morning as well.
"Everybody's entitled to a break and you want people in public life to be fit and healthy and focused, and my problem with him is that it underlines the fact that he isn't really focused on the job in the way that he should be," he is quoted as saying in a separate interview on the matter. "It's also true, as you know I worked with Tony Blair a long time, you can do an awful lot of work wherever you are, but I feel that Boris Johnson is trolling us the whole time. I don't think he's focused on the job in the way that he should be."
FILE PHOTO: Stainless steel tubes are stored ready to be made into exhausts at the Eminox factory, during a post-Budget visit by Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, in Gainsborough, - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
UK Fuel Crisis
UK Steel Industry Begs Government for Extra Energy Subsidies to Save Jobs
20:17 GMT
5
The head of the British GMB general trade union Gary Smith reportedly stated that "industry is on the brink of collapse, while our members are desperately concerned their jobs are about to go down the pan."
"While working people worry about how they are going to pay the bills, the Prime Minister is relaxing in a luxury villa - missing in action once more," he added.
In his turn, Security Minister Damian Hinds said it was "important for the whole country" that the prime minister has time to switch off, while Downing Street and government leaders backed his right to take a vacation.
"When is the right time? I think it is important that people do have an opportunity to be with their families to have some relaxing, unwinding," he said in response to "wrong timing" allegations. "But I wouldn't want to overstate the amount of unwinding and relaxing you get to do as prime minister because as I say you are constantly in touch, you are constantly being briefed and you remain in charge of the Government."
Johnson's press secretary reportedly reiterated this argument, noting that the prime minister "has been kept regularly updated on the ongoing work to address the current issues around fuel and supply chains."
Earlier the UK media reported that Johnson was said to be "utterly exhausted" by the events of recent months. Especially as this comes after the prime minister was unable to enjoy his summer "staycation" in the UK's West Country, which was cut short after only a day because of the Afghanistan situation.
101100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:31 GMTAustin Residents Reportedly Worried About Wealthy Californians Squeezing Them Out
22:08 GMTCritics Slam BoJo for Foreign Vacation as Range of Crises Mount in UK
21:41 GMTVideos: Climate Protesters March on White House, Vandalize Andrew Jackson Statue
21:08 GMTPreliminary Data Show Shiite Bloc Winning Iraqi General Election - Reports
20:52 GMTGeorge Clooney Calls Trump 'Knucklehead' and Biden 'Battered Child'
20:38 GMTInstagram Users Report Access Issues
20:18 GMTNYC Mayor De Blasio Booed at Columbus Day Parade - Reports
20:17 GMTUK Steel Industry Begs Government for Extra Energy Subsidies to Save Jobs
20:03 GMTVideos: At Least Two Dead as Plane Crashes Into Neighborhood Near San Diego, California, Police Say
19:02 GMT'Never Out of Game!' Hillary Clinton Mulls Getting 'Involved' in Politics, Claims Democracy at Stake
18:42 GMTFacebook Oversight Board to Meet With Whistleblower Over Claims of Ignored User Safety
18:42 GMTScholar: 'Extremists of Green Movement Are Losing Ground' as Pro-Nuclear Alliance Surges Within EU
18:20 GMTAfghan Interpreter Who Once Helped Rescue Biden Made It Out of Country… No Thanks to US Government
18:08 GMTSyria Condemns Israel's Decision to Increase Number of Settlers in Golan Heights, Reports Say
18:04 GMTUK’s New Social Mobility Czar Slams Liberal ‘Bigotry of Low Expectations’
17:45 GMTJared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Visit Israel to Celebrate Abraham Accords
16:50 GMTIndian Home Minister Convenes Meeting to Discuss Coal Shortage, Power Outage Concerns
16:44 GMTPrince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Not Surprised' Scotland Yard Dropped Probe Into Sex Abuse Claims
16:41 GMTErdogan Says Turkey 'Sick and Tired' of 'Terrorist Attacks' in Syria, Will 'Eliminate the Threats'
16:38 GMTMore Than Half of Jewish Israelis Favour Military Attack on Iran to Stop Nuclear Programme