Ex-Jammu & Kashmir Chief Blasts Probe Agencies, Claims Aryan Khan Was Targeted Because of Surname
Ex-Jammu & Kashmir Chief Blasts Probe Agencies, Claims Aryan Khan Was Targeted Because of Surname
Aryan Khan is currently lodged in the Arthur Road prison until his next bail hearing on 13 October in the drugs-on-cruise case. The Narcotics Control Bureau... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief and head of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter on Monday and alleged that Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is being targeted by law enforcement agencies because of his last name.Mufti also slammed the BJP-led government for going after Aryan Khan, instead of taking action against Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish, who is accused of mowing down farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Hours after her tweet, a Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint against Mufti under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for "attempting to create enmity between communities". The complainant alleged that Mufti had made an "inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among communities", as reported by India Today. Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month on a cruise ship during a rave party. He was denied bail for a third time on Monday. After getting a tip-off about the party, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Cordelia Cruises' ship Empress on 2 October and arrested Aryan along with several other people for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs.Although his lawyer claimed that Khan had simply been invited to the event by the party organisers, and no drugs were recovered from him, the NCB chief said there was evidence to prove the contrary.Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra, son of federal minister Ajay Mishra, was arrested on Saturday, five days after he was accused of killing farmers by deliberately running them over during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Ajay Mishra has claimed ownership of the car, but has denied that his son was either present or driving the vehicle.
Ex-Jammu & Kashmir Chief Blasts Probe Agencies, Claims Aryan Khan Was Targeted Because of Surname

16:14 GMT 11.10.2021
Aryan Khan is currently lodged in the Arthur Road prison until his next bail hearing on 13 October in the drugs-on-cruise case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly argued that if released, he could tamper with evidence.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief and head of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter on Monday and alleged that Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is being targeted by law enforcement agencies because of his last name.
Mufti also slammed the BJP-led government for going after Aryan Khan, instead of taking action against Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish, who is accused of mowing down farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.
Hours after her tweet, a Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint against Mufti under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for "attempting to create enmity between communities".
The complainant alleged that Mufti had made an "inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among communities", as reported by India Today.
Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month on a cruise ship during a rave party. He was denied bail for a third time on Monday. After getting a tip-off about the party, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided Cordelia Cruises' ship Empress on 2 October and arrested Aryan along with several other people for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs.
Although his lawyer claimed that Khan had simply been invited to the event by the party organisers, and no drugs were recovered from him, the NCB chief said there was evidence to prove the contrary.
Meanwhile, Ashish Mishra, son of federal minister Ajay Mishra, was arrested on Saturday, five days after he was accused of killing farmers by deliberately running them over during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Ajay Mishra has claimed ownership of the car, but has denied that his son was either present or driving the vehicle.
