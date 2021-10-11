Registration was successful!
Erdogan Says Turkey 'Sick and Tired' of 'Terrorist Attacks' in Syria, Will 'Eliminate the Threats'
Erdogan Says Turkey 'Sick and Tired' of 'Terrorist Attacks' in Syria, Will 'Eliminate the Threats'
Ankara previously dispatched troops to the northern part of Syria and conducted joint operations with local militants against Kurdish forces in the region.
2021-10-11T16:41+0000
2021-10-11T17:14+0000
world
recep tayyip erdogan
middle east
turkey
syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the situation in Syria on Monday, warning that his country will retaliate following reports that two Turkish police officers were killed in a shootout with Kurdish militia.The Turkish government has been fighting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) since the early 1980s. Ankara branded the group as a terrorist organisation, while the PKK has been fighting for the creation of an independent Kurdish state. Both sides signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later following several terror attacks reportedly committed by PKK militants.In total, Ankara has conducted three major ops in Syria: Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-2017), Operation Olive Branch (2018), and Operation Peace Spring (2019). During those offensives, the Turkish military and pro-Turkish fighters entered northern Syria and occupied territory, battling against the Kurdish militias and, in some cases, against the Syrian Arab Army.
He's the biggest terrorist supporter ever.
2
Nessuno gli ha chiesto di andarci!
2
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
world, recep tayyip erdogan, middle east, turkey, syria

Erdogan Says Turkey 'Sick and Tired' of 'Terrorist Attacks' in Syria, Will 'Eliminate the Threats'

16:41 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 17:14 GMT 11.10.2021)
Turkish military convoy drives in Idlib province, Syria, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Turkish military convoy drives in Idlib province, Syria, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Ankara previously dispatched troops to the northern part of Syria and conducted joint operations with local militants against Kurdish forces in the region.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the situation in Syria on Monday, warning that his country will retaliate following reports that two Turkish police officers were killed in a shootout with Kurdish militia.

"We have run out of patience", he said, as cited by Daily Sabah. "Turkey is determined to eliminate threats arising from northern Syria, either together with forces active there, or with our own means".

The Turkish government has been fighting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) since the early 1980s. Ankara branded the group as a terrorist organisation, while the PKK has been fighting for the creation of an independent Kurdish state. Both sides signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later following several terror attacks reportedly committed by PKK militants.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to journalists at parliament, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to journalists at parliament, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Erdogan said on Wednesday that time was running up for Syrian government forces to retreat from Syria's northwestern Idlib province and warned of an imminent Turkish intervention to force the retreat. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to journalists at parliament, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Erdogan said on Wednesday that time was running up for Syrian government forces to retreat from Syria's northwestern Idlib province and warned of an "imminent" Turkish intervention to force the retreat.
© AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
In total, Ankara has conducted three major ops in Syria: Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-2017), Operation Olive Branch (2018), and Operation Peace Spring (2019). During those offensives, the Turkish military and pro-Turkish fighters entered northern Syria and occupied territory, battling against the Kurdish militias and, in some cases, against the Syrian Arab Army.
He's the biggest terrorist supporter ever.
Charlie McD
11 October, 19:44 GMT2
Nessuno gli ha chiesto di andarci!
Francesco Slossel
11 October, 19:55 GMT
