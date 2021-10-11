Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/end-of-truce-ethiopian-army-reportedly-launches-ground-offensive-against-tigray-rebels-1089841394.html
End of Truce? Ethiopian Army Reportedly Launches Ground Offensive Against Tigray Rebels
End of Truce? Ethiopian Army Reportedly Launches Ground Offensive Against Tigray Rebels
In late June, the Ethiopian government declared an unconditional ceasefire in the country’s conflict-torn Tigray region in the wake of the recapture of the... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T15:43+0000
2021-10-11T15:43+0000
ethiopia
africa
government
army
rebel forces
tplf (tigray people's liberation front)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083272987_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_475e8b4e6381a8f8f8f04d1fd8dda470.jpg
Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Ethiopian Tigray region's governing party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters that the army had launched a ground offensive against rebel forces in the area.According to the spokesperson, the army, along with special forces from the northern Amhara region, started the offensive on Monday morning. The Ethiopian government has not commented on the matter yet.The claims come after the government, in a statement on 28 June, announced an unconditional ceasefire that “will last until the end of the farming season” in the Tigray region.Rebel forces in Tigray flatly rejected the ceasefire offer at the time, pledging to drive out the "enemies" from the area. TPLF spokesman Reda told CNN back then that the rebels would not rest until the Ethiopian military and its allied forces leave the entire region.Fighting in Tigray broke out in November 2020 after the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. The Tigray region has been occupied by the Ethiopian military since then, which has resulted in deadly clashes with the rebels and heavy civilian losses.
https://sputniknews.com/20210302/us-urges-ethiopia-to-prevent-further-violence-in-tigray-region-1082234834.html
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083272987_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a4e80920161ea83b6b2959bc03c293a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, africa, government, army, rebel forces, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

End of Truce? Ethiopian Army Reportedly Launches Ground Offensive Against Tigray Rebels

15:43 GMT 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / BAZ RATNERDisplaced people are seen at the Shire campus of Aksum University, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 15, 2021
Displaced people are seen at the Shire campus of Aksum University, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / BAZ RATNER
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In late June, the Ethiopian government declared an unconditional ceasefire in the country’s conflict-torn Tigray region in the wake of the recapture of the regional capital Mekelle by rebel forces, which pushed government troops to retreat.
Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Ethiopian Tigray region's governing party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters that the army had launched a ground offensive against rebel forces in the area.
According to the spokesperson, the army, along with special forces from the northern Amhara region, started the offensive on Monday morning. The Ethiopian government has not commented on the matter yet.
Ethiopians, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, carry their belongings after crossing the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the eastern Kassala state, Sudan December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2021
US Urges Ethiopia to Prevent Further Violence in Tigray Region
2 March, 17:19 GMT
The claims come after the government, in a statement on 28 June, announced an unconditional ceasefire that “will last until the end of the farming season” in the Tigray region.
The ceasefire "will enable farmers to till their land, aid groups to operate without any military movement around, and engage with remnants (of the TPLF) who seek peace", the statement pointed out, adding that efforts to bring Tigray's former leaders to justice will continue.
Rebel forces in Tigray flatly rejected the ceasefire offer at the time, pledging to drive out the "enemies" from the area. TPLF spokesman Reda told CNN back then that the rebels would not rest until the Ethiopian military and its allied forces leave the entire region.
"We are not party to and will not be part of such a joke. The [regional] capital [of Mekelle] is firmly in the hands of our forces", he added.
Fighting in Tigray broke out in November 2020 after the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. The Tigray region has been occupied by the Ethiopian military since then, which has resulted in deadly clashes with the rebels and heavy civilian losses.
220201
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:41 GMTErdogan Says Turkey 'Sick and Tired' of 'Terrorist Attacks' in Syria, Will 'Eliminate the Threats'
16:38 GMTMore Than Half of Jewish Israelis Favour Military Attack on Iran to Stop Nuclear Programme
16:29 GMTTell Me Why: Paul McCartney Reveals Who's to Blame for Beatles Breakup
16:14 GMTEx-Jammu & Kashmir Chief Blasts Probe Agencies, Claims Aryan Khan Was Targeted Because of Surname
16:00 GMTGlaring Anomalies: Why 6 January Insurrection Case Peddled by Dems Doesn't Hold Water
15:57 GMTPolitical Row Erupts as Maharashtra Government Shuts Down State Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence
15:43 GMTEnd of Truce? Ethiopian Army Reportedly Launches Ground Offensive Against Tigray Rebels
15:34 GMTBorrell Says EU Can Prevent Migration Crisis by Averting Afghanistan's Economic Collapse
15:22 GMTMake My Waist Line Great Again: Trump 'Gained Weight as POTUS Because WH Kitchen Worked 24/7'
15:13 GMTGerman Conservatives to Pick New Leadership After Election Defeat
15:08 GMTPolish Border Guards Shoot in Air to Force Migrants Into Belarus, Minsk Says
14:39 GMT'India Cannot Be Left Behind': Prime Minister Modi Launches Space Association
14:38 GMTMajor Chinese Industrial Hub Braces for More Power Shortfalls Amid Energy Crisis
14:33 GMTMoscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Lawsuit Over Blocked YouTube Channel
14:23 GMTGreenpeace UK Blocks Downing Street to Urge Johnson to Stop Oil Drilling Off Scotland - Photo, Video
14:15 GMTNo Sharp Objects, Please: American Jewish Group Fights for Non-Circumcision
14:08 GMTFake Financial Services Network Defrauds German Investors Out of $17Mln
13:57 GMTIsrael to Double Settlements in Golan Heights, Prime Minister Says
13:57 GMTIndian Parliamentarian Surrenders to Court After Being Accused of Murder, Claims He's Innocent
13:40 GMTMerck Asks FDA Emergency Authorisation for Experimental COVID-19 Pill