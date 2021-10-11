Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/drone-footage-shows-100mln-in-unused-border-wall-materials-baking-in-the-sun-in-texas-1089847452.html
Drone Footage Shows $100Mln in Unused Border Wall Materials ’Baking in the Sun’ in Texas
Drone Footage Shows $100Mln in Unused Border Wall Materials ’Baking in the Sun’ in Texas
After assuming office in January, Democrat Joe Biden halted all border wall construction, which was intended to curtail illegal immigration into the US. Under... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T23:27+0000
2021-10-11T23:27+0000
texas
border wall
joe biden
donald trump
illegal immigrants
democrats
taxpayers' money
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089847694_0:75:3073:1803_1920x0_80_0_0_757536a5faeaa6a58ba6091f914c292d.jpg
$100 million worth of taxpayer-funded border wall materials have been sunbathing in Pharr, Texas, since January, a Fox News drone footage captured on Monday.In the video, around 10,000 steel panels, initially designed by the Trump administration to build a 100-mile wall on the border with Mexico, are shining under the Texan sun without being used.The reporter who shared the footage implied it was a clear demonstration of how government money will be wasted in vain, mostly as a sign of opposition to the previous administration.Ex-Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott reportedly said the Biden administration is paying about $5 million a day for construction contracts put on hold by the US president.Former President Donald Trump made the Border Wall project one of his major campaign promises during the 2016 election. His administration managed to complete only about 14 miles of the wall before Biden was sworn in, which means illegal migrants have continued to flow into the US.
Usual dittohead propaganda article. 100 mil divided by 10k works out to $10000 per panel. Somebody made quite a fortune selling these things to the government.
The wall in the article header photo looks like it is constructed using panels around 10 feet wide. I'm guessing these 10 foot sections are those $10,000 a piece panels. So each 10 feet of this border wall pork barrel costs $10k, not counting additional materials, wages and equipment needed to build it. Each mile of this scam uses more than 500 of these panels. That's more than $5 mil a mile just for the panels. BTW, those 10,000 panels laying about would build less than 20 miles of wall.
2
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089847694_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f09cd8c6949f08fb6eff9fc25b751a31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
texas, border wall, joe biden, donald trump, illegal immigrants, democrats, taxpayers' money

Drone Footage Shows $100Mln in Unused Border Wall Materials ’Baking in the Sun’ in Texas

23:27 GMT 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene GarciaIn this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene Garcia
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
After assuming office in January, Democrat Joe Biden halted all border wall construction, which was intended to curtail illegal immigration into the US. Under his administration so far, illegal border crossings have increased to record levels, including by 208,000 migrants in September.
$100 million worth of taxpayer-funded border wall materials have been sunbathing in Pharr, Texas, since January, a Fox News drone footage captured on Monday.
In the video, around 10,000 steel panels, initially designed by the Trump administration to build a 100-mile wall on the border with Mexico, are shining under the Texan sun without being used.
The reporter who shared the footage implied it was a clear demonstration of how government money will be wasted in vain, mostly as a sign of opposition to the previous administration.

“It’s bought and paid for and nothing is happening with it​,” he commented on “America’s Newsroom.”

Ex-Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott reportedly said the Biden administration is paying about $5 million a day for construction contracts put on hold by the US president.
Former President Donald Trump made the Border Wall project one of his major campaign promises during the 2016 election. His administration managed to complete only about 14 miles of the wall before Biden was sworn in, which means illegal migrants have continued to flow into the US.
112003
Discuss
Popular comments
Usual dittohead propaganda article. 100 mil divided by 10k works out to $10000 per panel. Somebody made quite a fortune selling these things to the government.
vtvot tak
12 October, 02:42 GMT
000000
The wall in the article header photo looks like it is constructed using panels around 10 feet wide. I'm guessing these 10 foot sections are those $10,000 a piece panels. So each 10 feet of this border wall pork barrel costs $10k, not counting additional materials, wages and equipment needed to build it. Each mile of this scam uses more than 500 of these panels. That's more than $5 mil a mile just for the panels. BTW, those 10,000 panels laying about would build less than 20 miles of wall.
vtvot tak
12 October, 02:53 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
YesterdayTexas Governor Bans All Vaccine Mandates in the State by Any Entity
YesterdayDrone Footage Shows $100Mln in Unused Border Wall Materials ’Baking in the Sun’ in Texas
YesterdayAustin Residents Reportedly Worried About Wealthy Californians Squeezing Them Out
YesterdayCritics Slam BoJo for Foreign Vacation as Range of Crises Mount in UK
YesterdayVideos: Climate Protesters March on White House, Vandalize Andrew Jackson Statue
YesterdayPreliminary Data Show Shiite Bloc Winning Iraqi General Election - Reports
YesterdayGeorge Clooney Calls Trump 'Knucklehead' and Biden 'Battered Child'
YesterdayInstagram Users Report Access Issues
YesterdayNYC Mayor De Blasio Booed at Columbus Day Parade - Reports
YesterdayUK Steel Industry Begs Government for Extra Energy Subsidies to Save Jobs
YesterdayVideos: At Least Two Dead as Plane Crashes Into Neighborhood Near San Diego, California, Police Say
Yesterday'Never Out of Game!' Hillary Clinton Mulls Getting 'Involved' in Politics, Claims Democracy at Stake
YesterdayFacebook Oversight Board to Meet With Whistleblower Over Claims of Ignored User Safety
YesterdayScholar: 'Extremists of Green Movement Are Losing Ground' as Pro-Nuclear Alliance Surges Within EU
YesterdayAfghan Interpreter Who Once Helped Rescue Biden Made It Out of Country… No Thanks to US Government
YesterdaySyria Condemns Israel's Decision to Increase Number of Settlers in Golan Heights, Reports Say
YesterdayUK’s New Social Mobility Czar Slams Liberal ‘Bigotry of Low Expectations’
YesterdayJared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Visit Israel to Celebrate Abraham Accords
YesterdayIndian Home Minister Convenes Meeting to Discuss Coal Shortage, Power Outage Concerns
YesterdayPrince Andrew’s Lawyers 'Not Surprised' Scotland Yard Dropped Probe Into Sex Abuse Claims