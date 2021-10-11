https://sputniknews.com/20211011/drone-footage-shows-100mln-in-unused-border-wall-materials-baking-in-the-sun-in-texas-1089847452.html

Drone Footage Shows $100Mln in Unused Border Wall Materials 'Baking in the Sun' in Texas

Drone Footage Shows $100Mln in Unused Border Wall Materials ’Baking in the Sun’ in Texas

After assuming office in January, Democrat Joe Biden halted all border wall construction, which was intended to curtail illegal immigration into the US. Under... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

$100 million worth of taxpayer-funded border wall materials have been sunbathing in Pharr, Texas, since January, a Fox News drone footage captured on Monday.In the video, around 10,000 steel panels, initially designed by the Trump administration to build a 100-mile wall on the border with Mexico, are shining under the Texan sun without being used.The reporter who shared the footage implied it was a clear demonstration of how government money will be wasted in vain, mostly as a sign of opposition to the previous administration.Ex-Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott reportedly said the Biden administration is paying about $5 million a day for construction contracts put on hold by the US president.Former President Donald Trump made the Border Wall project one of his major campaign promises during the 2016 election. His administration managed to complete only about 14 miles of the wall before Biden was sworn in, which means illegal migrants have continued to flow into the US.

vot tak Usual dittohead propaganda article. 100 mil divided by 10k works out to $10000 per panel. Somebody made quite a fortune selling these things to the government.

vot tak The wall in the article header photo looks like it is constructed using panels around 10 feet wide. I'm guessing these 10 foot sections are those $10,000 a piece panels. So each 10 feet of this border wall pork barrel costs $10k, not counting additional materials, wages and equipment needed to build it. Each mile of this scam uses more than 500 of these panels. That's more than $5 mil a mile just for the panels. BTW, those 10,000 panels laying about would build less than 20 miles of wall.

