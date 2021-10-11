Registration was successful!
Democrat Candidate for Virginia Gov. Claims CRT Was 'Made Up' By GOP, Trump Supporters
McAuliffe made the remarks in response to a question about how he would respond to a former supporter who is now backing his Republican opponent over public... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
00:25 GMT 11.10.2021
© AP Photo / Cliff OwenVirginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe participates with his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
McAuliffe made the remarks in response to a question about how he would respond to a former supporter who is now backing his Republican opponent over public schools "pushing a radical agenda in which American history is portrayed as racist" during an interview with CNN.
Terry McAuliffe, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Virginia, claimed on Sunday that the highly controversial critical race theory (CRT) is a "made-up" scheme by his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin to "divide people" in the same way that former President Donald Trump did, in his opinion.

"We don't teach critical race theory. This is a made-up – This is a Trump, Betsy DeVos, Glenn Youngkin plan to divide people," McAuliffe said. "It really bothers me. I try to unite people."

The politician stated that he "hates" watching what Youngkin "is trying to do to Virginia what Donald Trump did to our country."
"I really hate to see the division, the hatred. We're putting these children in this horrible position," he added.
Earlier this week, McAuliffe claimed that critical race theory has "never been taught in Virginia."
"And as I've said this a lot, it's a dog whistle. It's racial, it's division and it's used by Glenn Youngkin and others, it's the same thing with Trump and the border wall, to divide people. We should not be dividing people in school," he reiterated.
A student wearing a protective masks, walks past a “Welcome back” banner on the first day of school, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at St. Lawrence Catholic School in North Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. August 18, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2021
GOP Rep to Introduce Bill Making Teaching CRT in Federally Funded Schools a ‘Civil Rights Violation’
29 September, 09:39 GMT
However, the gubernatorial candidate brushed aside a request to characterize critical race theory by saying, "It doesn't matter."
In early summer, McAuliffe also rebuked critical race theory concerns as a "conspiracy theory." According to an audio file obtained by Fox News, McAuliffe suggested at a campaign rally earlier this summer that critical race theory was "totally made up by Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin."
vtvot tak
11 October, 03:57 GMT
