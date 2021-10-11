Registration was successful!
Czech President Zeman in Stable Condition, Hospital Says
Czech President Zeman in Stable Condition, Hospital Says
Zeman was earlier admitted to Prague's Central Military Hospital where he was placed in an intensive care unit.
czech republic
milos zeman
andrej babis
The Central Military Hospital announced on 11 October that 77-year-old Czech President Milos Zeman's health is in stable condition. The hospital's director, Miroslav Zavoral, previously said he was not allowed to disclose Zeman's diagnosis.The politician was also hospitalised last month, with media outlets speculating that his health was in rapid decline. Zeman has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in his feet. The president has also had trouble walking due to this condition, so he has recently been using a wheelchair.The hospitalisation comes as Zeman is expected to lead political talks on the formation of a new government following parliamentary elections. Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis earlier said that he would lead these talks if the president asked him to do so.On 9 October, the day before Zeman was hospitalised, the centrist party ANO (Yes) led by Babis, narrowly lost elections in the Czech Republic to a liberal-conservative three-party coalition named Together, which captured 27.8% of the vote, beating Babis' ANO, which won 27.1%.The winning coalition which won 71 seats, and its third-place partner, which captured 37 seats together form a majority of 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of parliament. Notably, they pledged to work together. Meanwhile, Babis' party won 72 seats, which is six less than in the 2017 election. Zeman, however, earlier indicated he would appoint the leader of the strongest party, but not the strongest coalition, to try to form the government. That would give Prime Minister Babis a chance to form his own majority for a possible new government.
Czech President Zeman in Stable Condition, Hospital Says

07:47 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 08:25 GMT 11.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Petr David JosekCzech Republic's President Milos Zeman addresses media during a press conference at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman addresses media during a press conference at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 15, 2016
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Zeman was earlier admitted to Prague's Central Military Hospital where he was placed in an intensive care unit.
The Central Military Hospital announced on 11 October that 77-year-old Czech President Milos Zeman's health is in stable condition. The hospital's director, Miroslav Zavoral, previously said he was not allowed to disclose Zeman's diagnosis.
The politician was also hospitalised last month, with media outlets speculating that his health was in rapid decline. Zeman has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in his feet. The president has also had trouble walking due to this condition, so he has recently been using a wheelchair.
Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
9 October, 17:23 GMT
Czech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
9 October, 17:23 GMT
The hospitalisation comes as Zeman is expected to lead political talks on the formation of a new government following parliamentary elections. Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis earlier said that he would lead these talks if the president asked him to do so.
On 9 October, the day before Zeman was hospitalised, the centrist party ANO (Yes) led by Babis, narrowly lost elections in the Czech Republic to a liberal-conservative three-party coalition named Together, which captured 27.8% of the vote, beating Babis' ANO, which won 27.1%.
The winning coalition which won 71 seats, and its third-place partner, which captured 37 seats together form a majority of 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of parliament. Notably, they pledged to work together. Meanwhile, Babis' party won 72 seats, which is six less than in the 2017 election.
Zeman, however, earlier indicated he would appoint the leader of the strongest party, but not the strongest coalition, to try to form the government. That would give Prime Minister Babis a chance to form his own majority for a possible new government.
