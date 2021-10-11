https://sputniknews.com/20211011/czech-president-zeman-in-stable-condition-hospital-says-1089827776.html

Czech President Zeman in Stable Condition, Hospital Says

Czech President Zeman in Stable Condition, Hospital Says

Zeman was earlier admitted to Prague's Central Military Hospital where he was placed in an intensive care unit. 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T07:47+0000

2021-10-11T07:47+0000

2021-10-11T08:25+0000

czech republic

milos zeman

andrej babis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103759/63/1037596392_0:316:4180:2667_1920x0_80_0_0_1f31a9617c7c5449c02813fa9f6378de.jpg

The Central Military Hospital announced on 11 October that 77-year-old Czech President Milos Zeman's health is in stable condition. The hospital's director, Miroslav Zavoral, previously said he was not allowed to disclose Zeman's diagnosis.The politician was also hospitalised last month, with media outlets speculating that his health was in rapid decline. Zeman has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in his feet. The president has also had trouble walking due to this condition, so he has recently been using a wheelchair.The hospitalisation comes as Zeman is expected to lead political talks on the formation of a new government following parliamentary elections. Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis earlier said that he would lead these talks if the president asked him to do so.On 9 October, the day before Zeman was hospitalised, the centrist party ANO (Yes) led by Babis, narrowly lost elections in the Czech Republic to a liberal-conservative three-party coalition named Together, which captured 27.8% of the vote, beating Babis' ANO, which won 27.1%.The winning coalition which won 71 seats, and its third-place partner, which captured 37 seats together form a majority of 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of parliament. Notably, they pledged to work together. Meanwhile, Babis' party won 72 seats, which is six less than in the 2017 election. Zeman, however, earlier indicated he would appoint the leader of the strongest party, but not the strongest coalition, to try to form the government. That would give Prime Minister Babis a chance to form his own majority for a possible new government.

https://sputniknews.com/20211009/czech-opposition-clenches-victory-from-babis-with-99-of-vote-counted-1089797935.html

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

czech republic, milos zeman, andrej babis