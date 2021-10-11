Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/china-says-us-approached-nuclear-submarine-accident-irresponsibly-1089838016.html
China Says US Approached Nuclear Submarine Accident Irresponsibly
China Says US Approached Nuclear Submarine Accident Irresponsibly
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States approached the accident of the US Navy nuclear-powered submarine irresponsibly, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry... 11.10.2021
"China has previously expressed serious concern about the collision. After the incident, it took the USA five days to make an evasive statement. Such irresponsible and secretive approach has raised even more suspicion amid the international community about the USA's intentions and details of the accident," the spokesperson said.Zhao then stressed that "the United States must show responsibility and provide a detailed explanation of this incident as soon as possible."In particular, China wants to know where exactly the accident happened, what kind of collision it was, whether the marine environment was harmed, and whether the accident would affect the safety of marine navigation and fishing in the area where it occurred.On 7 September, a Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine from the US Navy was damaged from a collision while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, 11 sailors were injured.A Washington Post article later revealed that the incident took place in the South China Sea, adding that there was no indication of China's involvement.
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/chinese-netizens-sneer-at-us-submarines-collision-with-unknown-object--1089787799.html
China Says US Approached Nuclear Submarine Accident Irresponsibly

13:28 GMT 11.10.2021
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States approached the accident of the US Navy nuclear-powered submarine irresponsibly, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on 11 October.
"China has previously expressed serious concern about the collision. After the incident, it took the USA five days to make an evasive statement. Such irresponsible and secretive approach has raised even more suspicion amid the international community about the USA's intentions and details of the accident," the spokesperson said.
Zhao then stressed that "the United States must show responsibility and provide a detailed explanation of this incident as soon as possible."
In particular, China wants to know where exactly the accident happened, what kind of collision it was, whether the marine environment was harmed, and whether the accident would affect the safety of marine navigation and fishing in the area where it occurred.
On 7 September, a Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine from the US Navy was damaged from a collision while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region, 11 sailors were injured.
A Washington Post article later revealed that the incident took place in the South China Sea, adding that there was no indication of China's involvement.
