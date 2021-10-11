California Democrat's 'F**k Elon' Tweet Led to Relocation of Tesla's HQ to Texas, Musk Suggests
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeSpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
Tesla's decision to move its headquarters from California to Texas follows that of other tech giants, including Oracle, Hewlett Packard, and Toyota. Elon Musk has himself said "Ciao" to California and moved to the Lone Star State. Last year, he sold several of his homes and moved his charitable foundation to Texas.
Announcing the decision to relocate Tesla's headquarters from California to Texas, CEO Elon Musk cited long commutes and unaffordable housing for employees, however, it appears the move was motivated by a public spat with California politicians over coronavirus restrictions.
Last spring, the tech maverick clashed with the state's authorities after they prohibited Tesla from reopening its factory in Fremont, California. Musk, who has harshly criticised coronavirus safety requirements such as stay at home orders, which he dubbed "fascist", threatened to sue Alameda County, where the factory was located and vowed to move the company's headquarters to Texas.
Last spring, the tech maverick clashed with the state's authorities after they prohibited Tesla from reopening its factory in Fremont, California. Musk, who has harshly criticised coronavirus safety requirements such as stay at home orders, which he dubbed "fascist", threatened to sue Alameda County, where the factory was located and vowed to move the company's headquarters to Texas.
Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020
His statement prompted a strong rebuke from local politicians. Democrat Loren Gonzalez, member of California's State Assembly from the 80th District, attacked the entrepreneur on Twitter, writing: "F**k Elon Musk".
The Tesla CEO has recently suggested it was Ms Gonzalez's remark that made him decide to relocate the company's headquarters. He commented "exactly" to an article, which put the blame on the assemblywoman for Tesla's relocation.
Exactly— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2021
It is not known how much the company's move will cost California in terms of jobs and tax revenue. The plant in Fremont will continue operating as usual and according to Mr Musk, Tesla plans to expand its operations in California.
Experts say Tesla's move might have also been dictated by finances. California has the highest personal income tax in the United States, while Texas has no such levy. California also has stronger labour laws and higher living costs, something Musk mentioned while announcing the relocation.