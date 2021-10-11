https://sputniknews.com/20211011/borrell-warns-of-high-likelihood-of-eu-losing-player-status-on-international-arena-1089824320.html

Borrell Warns of High Likelihood of EU Losing Player Status on International Arena

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says Europe’s role in international affairs is diminishing and the European Union should work on... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

"First, we are witnessing a strengthened reaction to China´s rise and assertiveness, of which the AUKUS case is a good illustration. Second, we are seeing a multipolar dynamic where actors like Russia and others are seeking to increase their margin of action and sphere of influence, either regionally or globally," Borrell said in a Sunday blog post.He suggested that there are two ways Europe can react to the geostrategic developments: either to "bury our heads in the sand" and remain a regional actor, or find ways to become more proactive.The EU foreign policy chief said that he plans to travel to Washington in the coming days to discuss these issues with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.According to Borrell, the EU’s new Strategic Compass plan, which will lay out Europe’s security and defense strategy until 2030, will be drafted before the end of this year.

