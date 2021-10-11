https://sputniknews.com/20211011/borrell-says-eu-can-prevent-migration-crisis-by-averting-afghanistans-economic-collapse-1089841598.html

Borrell Says EU Can Prevent Migration Crisis by Averting Afghanistan's Economic Collapse

Borrell Says EU Can Prevent Migration Crisis by Averting Afghanistan's Economic Collapse

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU needs to work toward preventing a new European refugee crisis by averting the possible economic collapse of Afghanistan without... 11.10.2021

The politician added that although the EU cannot give money to Afghanistan directly, since several ministers of the interim government are on the US terrorist list, member states can do so through the UN agencies working in the country.The EU foreign policy chief also stressed that the bloc is particularly concerned about the issue of Afghan refugees since migration is not only a huge problem for the Union but also one of the biggest dividing forces within the integration association.Tensions Between Washington and BrusselsDespite differences in the policies of US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, Washington still does not take into account the opinion of the European Union, the diplomat added.He also stressed that political relations between the parties must be balanced.The politician added that his main goal is to ensure that the EU will promote its interests and become more proactive.Regarding the newly-formed AUKUS defence alliance, he stated that he had more questions for the US than for Australia.When asked if the UK is a reliable partner, the politician replied that London showed no desire to cooperate in the field of security and defence after Brexit.Energy CrisisBorell also noted that current energy pricing needs a revision to take into account the drive toward renewables, nuclear power phase-out and decarbonisation.Such changes, however, require time and quick thinking. The challenge is that energy prices are set by gas suppliers. In addition, financial speculation is often at play. According to Borrell, countries should take regulatory measures to limit such conditions.When asked about Nord Stream 2, the official asserted that Russia is using the gas situation to exert political pressure.Talks on gas supplies should be held at an EU level since the issue is a geopolitical one, the foreign policy chief reiterated.Gas prices surged to a record high in September as global demand rose amid economic recovery from months of lockdowns. With winter approaching, the European Union has been struggling to fill its gas reserves.* Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries

