https://sputniknews.com/20211011/astrazenecas-antibody-cocktail-reduces-risk-of-severe-covid-19-death-developer-says-1089835394.html

AstraZeneca's Antibody Cocktail Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19, Death, Developer Says

AstraZeneca's Antibody Cocktail Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19, Death, Developer Says

LONDON (Sputnik) – An experimental long-acting combo antibody therapy developed by AstraZeneca has helped cut the risk of severe COVID-19 disease or death... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T12:03+0000

2021-10-11T12:03+0000

2021-10-11T12:03+0000

vaccine

astrazeneca

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/16/1082698178_0:96:1747:1078_1920x0_80_0_0_f6411bb3d87e6a8bacd01cfb8c791083.jpg

The AZD7442 therapy, delivered via injection, uses a cocktail of two antibodies called tixagevimab (AZD8895) and cilgavimab (AZD1061) and is designed to protect people who do not have a strong enough immune response to vaccines.The scientist added that the positive results show that a convenient intramuscular dose of AZD7442 could play an important role in helping combat the pandemic.AstraZeneca, which developed a COVID-19 vaccine together with the University of Oxford, said that the cocktail trial involved more than 900 adults in 13 countries.Results will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal, the pharmaceutical said, adding that it has already requested authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of the therapy.

https://sputniknews.com/20211011/kremlin-slams-sun-article-claiming-russia-stole-astrazeneca-vaccine-formula-as-deeply-unscientific-1089830415.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vaccine, astrazeneca, covid-19