Aluminium Tops $3,000 Per Tonne for First Time Since 2008

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of aluminium exceeded $3,000 a tonne on Monday for the first time since 22 July 2008. 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

The price for a tonne of aluminium to be shipped in three months has grown by 2.24% to $3,035.50 on the London Metal Exchange, as of Monday.In mid-September, the price of the metal touched $3,000 a tonne, after China introduced restrictions on aluminium output.Aluminium prices have been growing for nine months in a row. This year, a fall was registered only in January. The price soared most in February (9.64%), with the smallest increase (1.4%) recorded in July. In total, the aluminium price has risen 1.5 times since the beginning of the year.

