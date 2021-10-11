Registration was successful!
International
Kremlin Slams Sun Article Claiming Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula as 'Deeply Unscientific'
Aluminium Tops $3,000 Per Tonne for First Time Since 2008
Aluminium Tops $3,000 Per Tonne for First Time Since 2008
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of aluminium exceeded $3,000 a tonne on Monday for the first time since 22 July 2008. 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
The price for a tonne of aluminium to be shipped in three months has grown by 2.24% to $3,035.50 on the London Metal Exchange, as of Monday.In mid-September, the price of the metal touched $3,000 a tonne, after China introduced restrictions on aluminium output.Aluminium prices have been growing for nine months in a row. This year, a fall was registered only in January. The price soared most in February (9.64%), with the smallest increase (1.4%) recorded in July. In total, the aluminium price has risen 1.5 times since the beginning of the year.
business, aluminium

Aluminium Tops $3,000 Per Tonne for First Time Since 2008

09:55 GMT 11.10.2021 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 11.10.2021)
CC0 / / Aluminum
Aluminum
CC0 / /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of aluminium exceeded $3,000 a tonne on Monday for the first time since 22 July 2008.
The price for a tonne of aluminium to be shipped in three months has grown by 2.24% to $3,035.50 on the London Metal Exchange, as of Monday.
In mid-September, the price of the metal touched $3,000 a tonne, after China introduced restrictions on aluminium output.
Aluminium prices have been growing for nine months in a row. This year, a fall was registered only in January. The price soared most in February (9.64%), with the smallest increase (1.4%) recorded in July. In total, the aluminium price has risen 1.5 times since the beginning of the year.
