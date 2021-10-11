https://sputniknews.com/20211011/34-year-old-admits-to-manslaughter-of-british-millionaire-hotelier-sir-richard-sutton--1089833213.html

34-Year-Old Admits to Manslaughter of British Millionaire Hotelier Sir Richard Sutton

34-Year-Old Admits to Manslaughter of British Millionaire Hotelier Sir Richard Sutton

Winchester Crown Court has heard Thomas Schrieber of Gillingham, Dorset enter a not guilty plea to the murder of Sir Richard Sutton and the attempted murder of... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

Thomas Schrieber has admitted to manslaughter of 83-year-old hotelier Sir Richard Sutton, and pled guilty to driving a Range Rover dangerously on the A303, A4, and M3. However, he denied murdering Sutton, who was stabbed to death at his home in April 2021.The police were called to an address in Dorset on 7 April, where they found Sir Richard and his partner Ms Schreiber with serious injuries.The businessman, who owned a string of top hotels in London, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his partner was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. Schrieber's plea was branded unacceptable by the prosecution, with the case proceeding to trial on 29 November. The Sunday Times Rich List placed Sir Richard as number 435 in 2020, estimating his fortune at £301 million.

