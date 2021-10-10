https://sputniknews.com/20211010/worlds-biggest-nft-marketplace-sells-artworks-depicting-hitler-nazi-symbols-1089804619.html

World's Biggest NFT Marketplace Sells Artworks Depicting Hitler, Nazi Symbols

The sale and purchase of Nazi-glorifying artwork has been permitted on OpenSea, the world's largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens, and there are a lot ready for purchase, sometimes even for enormous sums of money.According to a Vice report, there is a considerable number of Adolf Hitler-themed NFTs among OpenSea's offerings. Some of the artworks have ominous titles like "Hitler did nothing wrong" or "Heil Hitler." Social media users shared this week a collection on OpenSea depicting Hitler shown in various digital attires. Swastikas were depicted in other listings as well.However, as of Saturday evening, the page offering Hitler's avatars in different variations at the same price, with the description saying the person on the NFTs was "the main antihero of humanity of all times" has already been removed from the marketplace. One of the users in the thread claimed back when it was functional that the author of the artwork by that time had managed to earn more than $6,000.The site's terms of service state that it is "committed to providing a platform for the exchange of a wide range of content, including controversial content." Offerings that inspire "hate or violence against others" will be withdrawn, according to the document. OpenSea also “offers the widest selection of assets possible while promoting trust and respect, as well as adherence to the law."Nevertheless, there are still a lot of Hitler-related items for sale on the marketplace, if searched for by keyword. Also, there is some Nazi-related artwork on the platform, including the "Hitler did nothing wrong" meme and artwork depicting the victims of the Holocaust in a death camp.The start-up, which is reportedly worth $1.5 billion, is the world's largest trader of NFTs, and some items on the marketplace have been sold for millions of dollars. Purchased items are saved on the blockchain, which is a permanent digital record that logs and publishes every transaction.It's not the first time that digital shopping companies have been chastised for stocking Nazi-themed merchandise. Previously, e-commerce giants like Amazon and eBay have faced criticism in the past for selling Nazi-related artifacts and merchandise on their platforms.

