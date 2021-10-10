Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/worlds-biggest-nft-marketplace-sells-artworks-depicting-hitler-nazi-symbols-1089804619.html
World's Biggest NFT Marketplace Sells Artworks Depicting Hitler, Nazi Symbols
World's Biggest NFT Marketplace Sells Artworks Depicting Hitler, Nazi Symbols
The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or digital artworks with public proof of ownership that can be purchased with cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-10T03:43+0000
2021-10-10T03:43+0000
adolf hitler
market
ww2 nazi crimes
nazi
blockchain technology
blockchain
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089804760_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0cf6048121d8d30c2f9e6e66751ebc.jpg
The sale and purchase of Nazi-glorifying artwork has been permitted on OpenSea, the world's largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens, and there are a lot ready for purchase, sometimes even for enormous sums of money.According to a Vice report, there is a considerable number of Adolf Hitler-themed NFTs among OpenSea's offerings. Some of the artworks have ominous titles like "Hitler did nothing wrong" or "Heil Hitler." Social media users shared this week a collection on OpenSea depicting Hitler shown in various digital attires. Swastikas were depicted in other listings as well.However, as of Saturday evening, the page offering Hitler's avatars in different variations at the same price, with the description saying the person on the NFTs was "the main antihero of humanity of all times" has already been removed from the marketplace. One of the users in the thread claimed back when it was functional that the author of the artwork by that time had managed to earn more than $6,000.The site's terms of service state that it is "committed to providing a platform for the exchange of a wide range of content, including controversial content." Offerings that inspire "hate or violence against others" will be withdrawn, according to the document. OpenSea also “offers the widest selection of assets possible while promoting trust and respect, as well as adherence to the law."Nevertheless, there are still a lot of Hitler-related items for sale on the marketplace, if searched for by keyword. Also, there is some Nazi-related artwork on the platform, including the "Hitler did nothing wrong" meme and artwork depicting the victims of the Holocaust in a death camp.The start-up, which is reportedly worth $1.5 billion, is the world's largest trader of NFTs, and some items on the marketplace have been sold for millions of dollars. Purchased items are saved on the blockchain, which is a permanent digital record that logs and publishes every transaction.It's not the first time that digital shopping companies have been chastised for stocking Nazi-themed merchandise. Previously, e-commerce giants like Amazon and eBay have faced criticism in the past for selling Nazi-related artifacts and merchandise on their platforms.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089804760_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ae886ec8b2bbbb50eea0e7bd5c73cbe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
adolf hitler, market, ww2 nazi crimes, nazi, blockchain technology, blockchain, viral

World's Biggest NFT Marketplace Sells Artworks Depicting Hitler, Nazi Symbols

03:43 GMT 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Natacha PisarenkoA bust German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler discovered by police in 2017 is displayed at a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
A bust German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler discovered by police in 2017 is displayed at a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or digital artworks with public proof of ownership that can be purchased with cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and, more often, ethereum, is booming, and new blockchain collectibles are being added to digital marketplaces on a daily basis.
The sale and purchase of Nazi-glorifying artwork has been permitted on OpenSea, the world's largest marketplace for non-fungible tokens, and there are a lot ready for purchase, sometimes even for enormous sums of money.
According to a Vice report, there is a considerable number of Adolf Hitler-themed NFTs among OpenSea's offerings. Some of the artworks have ominous titles like "Hitler did nothing wrong" or "Heil Hitler."
Social media users shared this week a collection on OpenSea depicting Hitler shown in various digital attires. Swastikas were depicted in other listings as well.
However, as of Saturday evening, the page offering Hitler's avatars in different variations at the same price, with the description saying the person on the NFTs was "the main antihero of humanity of all times" has already been removed from the marketplace. One of the users in the thread claimed back when it was functional that the author of the artwork by that time had managed to earn more than $6,000.
The site's terms of service state that it is "committed to providing a platform for the exchange of a wide range of content, including controversial content." Offerings that inspire "hate or violence against others" will be withdrawn, according to the document. OpenSea also “offers the widest selection of assets possible while promoting trust and respect, as well as adherence to the law."
Nevertheless, there are still a lot of Hitler-related items for sale on the marketplace, if searched for by keyword. Also, there is some Nazi-related artwork on the platform, including the "Hitler did nothing wrong" meme and artwork depicting the victims of the Holocaust in a death camp.
The start-up, which is reportedly worth $1.5 billion, is the world's largest trader of NFTs, and some items on the marketplace have been sold for millions of dollars. Purchased items are saved on the blockchain, which is a permanent digital record that logs and publishes every transaction.
It's not the first time that digital shopping companies have been chastised for stocking Nazi-themed merchandise. Previously, e-commerce giants like Amazon and eBay have faced criticism in the past for selling Nazi-related artifacts and merchandise on their platforms.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:43 GMTWorld's Biggest NFT Marketplace Sells Artworks Depicting Hitler, Nazi Symbols
01:50 GMTSen. Josh Hawley Tells Religious Conservatives US Needs a ‘Baptism of Hope’ - Report
01:36 GMTMorgan Freeman Opposes Defunding Police, Says Their Work Is 'Necessary for Us'
01:00 GMTTrump Iowa Rally: ’Republicans Have to Stay Strong, Fight, Bring Our Country Back’
00:43 GMTWrongfully Convicted Man Sues Police After Spending 37 Years Behind Bars - Reports
00:23 GMTIran's Raisi Blames 'US Project' for Terrorist Attack on Shia Mosque in Afghan Kunduz
00:20 GMTMoon Rocks Retrieved by China’s Chang’e-5 Mission Show Lunar Volcanic Activity 2 Bln Years Ago
YesterdayAustrian Vice Chancellor Calls Kurz’s Resignation ‘Right Step’
YesterdayCollege Music Professor Reportedly Steps Down After Showing Students ‘Blackface’ Othello
YesterdayInfamous Pegasus Spyware No Longer Able to Infect UK Phone Numbers - Report
YesterdayPlane Evacuated at NYC's LaGuardia Airport Due to 'Security Incident' - Reports
YesterdayWHO Investigating New Ebola Case in DR Congo
YesterdayHunter Biden Accused of Cashing in on Father's Position With LA Art Sale Event
Yesterday'He's Got Some Allergies': Psaki Insists Biden’s Chronic Cough Is Nothing Serious
YesterdayRome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos
YesterdayRussia Says 6 Syrian Soldiers Hurt in Latest Israeli Air Raid
YesterdayIs It Nap Time? Biden Runs Away From Questions After Presser on Weaker Than Expected Jobs Report
YesterdayLike Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning
YesterdayCongress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers
YesterdayUK Gov't to End Free Supply of Widely-Panned COVID-19 Home Testing Kits